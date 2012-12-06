Dec 6 - U.S.-based technical and logistics services provider IAP Worldwide Services Inc. has amended and extended its first- and second-lien credit facilities this week. As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views this transaction as tantamount to default, we lowered the corporate credit rating on IAP to 'SD' from 'CCC'. This action raises the global corporate default tally to 75 issuers, according to Standard & Poor's report published today titled "Global Corporate Default Tally Rose To 75 Issuers After IAP Worldwide Default This Week." "By region, 41 of the 75 defaulters were based in the U.S., 22 in the emerging markets, nine in Europe, and three in the other developed region," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "In comparison, the 2011 total (through Dec. 5, 2011) was 45, with 33 issuers based in the U.S., four in Europe, three in the emerging markets, and five in the other developed region," she added. So far this year, missed payments accounted for 21 defaults. Bankruptcy filings accounted for 20 defaults, distressed exchanges accounted for 15, and 13 were confidential. The remaining six entities defaulted for various other reasons (see table 2). In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or principal payments, and 13 defaulted because of bankruptcy filings--both of which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a receiver, and two were confidential. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.