Overview -- Asurion LLC is proposing to issue a $300 million first-lien term loan and add on a $400 million incremental first-lien term loan to an existing loan. -- We are affirming our ratings on Asurion and assigning a 'BB-' senior secured debt rating and '2' recovery rating to the new loan. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will continue to generate solid cash flow and will be able to service its debt adequately. Rating Action On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Nashville, Tenn.-based Asurion LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of NEWAsurion Corp.). The outlook is stable. At the same time we assigned a 'BB-' senior secured debt rating to Asurion LLC's $300 million five-year amortizing first-lien term loan under its existing credit facility. The recovery rating on the company's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating on the company's second-lien term-loan facility is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects that the completion of the proposed transaction will not affect the company's credit profile. The rating on Asurion's first-lien senior credit facility is based on our evaluation of the company's enterprise value at default. The counterparty credit rating on Asurion LLC reflects its significant leverage and fluctuating credit metrics--resulting in a leveraged balance sheet that, in addition to the company's financial management strategy, is a weakness to the rating. The company's dependence on new subscribers and contract renewals could challenge the sustainability of its leading competitive position. Asurion's operating performance, which is a key strength to the rating, and its leading competitive position and cash-generating capabilities (as measured by revenue and EBITDA), which support the company's deleveraging capabilities, offset the rating weaknesses. In addition, the company has a well-integrated and effective business model and an experienced and knowledgeable management team with a long and effective track record. Asurion is one of the largest global technology protection companies, and provides handset protection to millions of customers globally. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will continue to generate solid cash flow and will be able to service its debt adequately. We believe that the company's cash-flow generating ability and EBITDA growth result largely from its successful international expansion, strong attachment rates, and solid competitive position in the handset protection and extended service warranty market, and the value it offers to its clients and customers. We believe that these factors will enable the company to sustain favorable operating performance despite the weak economy. In addition, we believe that despite difficult economic conditions and the global pullback in consumer spending, extended service warranties and handset protection coverage will remain a growing business for NEWAsurion. We believe that NEWAsurion's solid client relationships will enable the company to generate cash flow that supports the current rating for the next 24 months. We believe the company will continue to expand its products and services successfully on a global basis and to gain additional market share through market penetration. We expect projected cash flows to support the rating and allow the company to maintain adequate debt leverage for the current rating. The outlook also incorporates our belief that NEWAsurion's credit metrics could be pressured by the company's financial management strategy, which we consider to be a weakness to the rating. Therefore, it is unlikely that we would raise the rating in the next 12-24 months because of financial profile constraints. We could take a negative rating action if the company cannot maintain its current operating performance, debt leverage, and EBITDA coverage that are appropriate for the rating level. In the longer term, if NEWAsurion can sustain its competitive position, favorable client relationships, and good operating performance results, we could consider raising the rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Recovery Ratings On The Debt Of Speculative-Grade Companies In The Insurance Sector, June 24, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Asurion LLC Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed Asurion LLC Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B- Recovery Rating 6 Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 2