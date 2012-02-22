Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings affirms the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Wynn Resorts, Ltd (Wynn Resorts or the parent) and its subsidiaries (collectively, Wynn or the company) at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. Subsidiaries include Wynn Las Vegas, LLC (Wynn LV LLC) and Wynn Resorts (Macau), SA (Wynn Macau SA). Fitch currently equalizes the IDRs of all three entities. All security specific ratings have also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is below. Dispute with Principal Shareholder On Saturday, Feb. 19, 2011, Wynn announced that its internal Compliance Committee found its largest shareholder 'unsuitable' under the company's articles of incorporation. The Compliance Committee decision follows a year-long investigation, which concluded with an independent report of potential violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) involving Aruze USA, Inc. (Aruze USA), its parent company Universal Entertainment Corporation (Universal), and its principal shareholder, Kazuo Okada. Mr. Okada indirectly owns roughly 20% of Wynn's shares through Aruze USA, and he was pursuing a gaming development in the Philippines. The Compliance Committee had concerns regarding Okada's dealings with Philippine regulators. The company's board of directors reviewed an independent investigation report on Feb. 18, 2011 and unilaterally redeemed the 24 million Wynn Resorts shares that are held by Aruze USA. The value of 24 million publicly-traded shares based on Friday's market prices was roughly $2.7 billion. However, those shares are subject to a stockholders agreement with Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn, in which all parties subject to the agreement must provide written consent in order to sell shares, albeit with some carveouts. Additionally, all parties agree to vote their shares for a slate of directors, a majority of which are designated by Mr. Wynn. As a result of these and other restrictions, an independent financial advisor (Moelis & Co.) determined a 30% discount to the current trading price was appropriate. Pursuant to stipulations in the company's articles of incorporation, Wynn Resorts redeemed the shares by issuing a 10-year, $1.9 billion promissory note, which carries a 2% interest rate. The promissory note is unsecured and at the parent level, so it is structurally subordinate to existing secured debt at the Las Vegas and Macau subsidiaries. The transaction did not trigger any Change of Control (CoC) occurrences under the company's Wynn LV LLC or Wynn Macau SA credit agreements. An amendment to the Wynn Macau SA credit agreement in August 2011 revised certain definitions that could have potentially triggered a CoC occurrence. Heightened Governance Concerns Fitch expects additional litigation to occur, so there is risk related to the uncertainty of the ultimate outcome and potential financial impact. Universal has already issued a statement noting that it intends to pursue legal action. The major risk is that investigations surrounding the dispute reveal unsuitable conduct with respect to Wynn, thereby jeopardizing its existing gaming licenses, or its potential attractiveness as a bidder in new gaming market opportunities. On Feb. 8, the SEC notified the company that it was launching an informal investigation with respect to a $135 million donation made to the University of Macau. The investigation was prompted by litigation from Mr. Okada, as he was attempting to access financial records surrounding the donation. Fitch believes it's possible both Nevada and Macau regulators could pursue investigations regarding the dispute. Currently, Fitch is not aware of any evidence that would suggest regulators would uncover any unsuitable behavior on the part of Wynn, or any potential concerns related to the FCPA. The Outlook revision to Stable from Positive indicates limited near-term upward rating momentum. Wynn has sufficient financial flexibility at the 'BB' IDR to withstand some additional financial impact related to the dispute. Still, litigation and investigations surrounding the dispute are likely to be ongoing for some time, which increases Fitch's concern about the potential for adverse tail-risk outcomes. Financial Impact is Manageable Wynn's financial profile is strong relative to its 'BB' IDR, so the financial impact is manageable, based on the terms of the announced transaction. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had total debt of $3.2 billion, including $2.6 billion at Wynn LV LLC, $628 million at Wynn Macau SA and no debt at the parent level. All of the pre-existing debt is secured. Adjusted for the Macau minority interest, Fitch calculates consolidated gross leverage and coverage of 2.4 times (x) and 5.9x, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2011. At the subsidiary level, Fitch calculates gross leverage of 0.6x at Wynn Macau SA and 6.2x at Wynn LV LLC as of Dec. 31, 2011, respectively. The incremental parent level promissory note of $1.9 billion increases consolidated leverage to 3.8x on a pro forma LTM basis, which remains adequate for the 'BB' IDR, given its business risks. The $38 million of annual interest expense at the parent level can be easily covered by management fees from its Macau subsidiary, which are currently north of $100 million annually. Management fees from the Las Vegas subsidiary are currently being accrued, rather than paid in cash because leverage at that subsidiary is greater than 3.5x. Wynn maintains a strong liquidity profile. The company's sizable cash balance and robust free cash flow profile in Macau provides significant financial flexibility to fund the Cotai development, return cash to shareholders, and maintain solid credit protection measures. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $1.3 billion of cash, or approximately $1.05 billion after adjusting for Fitch's estimate of roughly $250 million in cage/operational cash. Wynn's debt maturities are manageable with roughly $200 million annually in 2012-2014 primarily from term loan amortizations. The only significant piece of debt maturing in the near term is the $1 billion Macau revolver in June 2012, which Fitch believes will be addressed soon, possibly in connection with progress on Cotai development approvals. Reduced Financial Flexibility The additional debt and uncertain outcome of this dispute has reduced near- to medium-term financial flexibility, resulting in the Outlook revision to Stable from Positive. Still, the company maintains adequate flexibility with respect to future near- to medium-term capital allocation decisions, including its annual special dividends and funding of the Cotai development project. Longer-term capital allocation decisions could include potential large-scale new market development projects, such as Massachusetts, Japan, Florida, etc. The company has historically managed its balance sheet prudently by maintaining discretion with its practice of annual special dividends, and raising a significant amount of equity capital since its initial IPO in 2002. Still, Fitch's base case scenarios reflect a credit profile that is reflective of a 'BB' IDR over the next 12-24 months, given the company's business risks. Fitch has affirmed Wynn's ratings as follows: Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Wynn Resorts) --IDR at 'BB'. Wynn Las Vegas, LLC (Wynn LV LLC) --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior secured bank credit facility at 'BB+'; --Senior secured first mortgage notes (FMNs) at 'BB+'. Wynn Resorts (Macau), SA (Wynn Macau SA) --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior secured bank credit facility at 'BBB-'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'2012 Outlook: Gaming - Market Exposure the Differentiating Factor' (Dec. 13, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011); --'Wynn Resorts, Ltd' (Sept. 12, 2011); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage: Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities Within a Corporate Group Structure' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers' (May 12, 2011).