BRIEF-KSL Holdings says group's revenue for nine months ended 30 April 2017, was down about 69.1pct
* Group's revenue was HK$33.2 million for nine months ended 30 April 2017, down about 69.1pct
July 10 Moody's cuts Stena AB corporate family ratings and probability of default ratings to Ba3 from Ba2; negative outlook (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Group's revenue was HK$33.2 million for nine months ended 30 April 2017, down about 69.1pct
* Blackstone says it has held its final close on its fifth european opportunistic real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe V