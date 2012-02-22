Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ThyssenKrupp AG's (TK)
EUR1.25bn senior unsecured bond a 'BBB-' rating. The bond's rating reflects TK's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB-'.
The EUR1.25bn five-year notes were issued under TK's existing EUR10bn Euro Debt
Issuance Programme and carry a coupon of 4.375%. The issue proceeds will be used
to refinance existing debt (including ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland B.V.'s
EUR1bn 6.75% bond maturing in February 2013) and to improve the group's
financial flexibility and maturity profile.
TK's ratings reflect its strong market positions in a wide range of businesses,
including high-quality flat carbon steel and elevators, as well as selected
engineering and service activities with good geographical and sector
diversification. Fitch believes that as a well-diversified industrial
conglomerate, TK generally enjoys greater portfolio stability compared with many
focused steel competitors.
A detailed credit analysis of TK is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology