Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ThyssenKrupp AG's (TK) EUR1.25bn senior unsecured bond a 'BBB-' rating. The bond's rating reflects TK's Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB-'. The EUR1.25bn five-year notes were issued under TK's existing EUR10bn Euro Debt Issuance Programme and carry a coupon of 4.375%. The issue proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt (including ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland B.V.'s EUR1bn 6.75% bond maturing in February 2013) and to improve the group's financial flexibility and maturity profile. TK's ratings reflect its strong market positions in a wide range of businesses, including high-quality flat carbon steel and elevators, as well as selected engineering and service activities with good geographical and sector diversification. Fitch believes that as a well-diversified industrial conglomerate, TK generally enjoys greater portfolio stability compared with many focused steel competitors. A detailed credit analysis of TK is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology