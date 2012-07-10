(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ecopetrol S.A.'s foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. The rating action affects approximately US$1.5 billion of notes outstanding. Ecopetrol's ratings reflect the close linkage with the Republic of Colombia, which currently owns 88.5% of the company. Ecopetrol's ratings also reflect its strong financial profile and improving production levels. Ecopetrol's growth strategy and associated capital investment are considered aggressive and could be challenging to achieve. Ecopetrol is expected to maintain a financial and credit profile consistent with the assigned rating. Linkage to Sovereign: Ecopetrol's ratings are linked to the credit profile of the Republic of Colombia (Fitch local and foreign currency ratings of 'BBB' and ' BBB-', respectively), which owns 88.5% of the company's total capital. Ecopetrol is also exposed to changes in regulation and receipt of fuel subsidies provided by the central government when the fuel stabilization fund displays deficits. The board of directors has nine members of which six are independent (four of which are appointed by the government, one by crude producing regions and one by minority shareholders) and three are government officials. Aggressive Growth Strategy: Ecopetrol has an aggressive growth strategy and its operating metrics are improving and are now considered in line with the rating category. As of December 2011, Ecopetrol's consolidated reserve life was approximately eight and a half years. During 2011, Ecopetrol's reserve replacement ratio of approximately 164% continued to be strong, yet below the 193% reported during 2010. Ecopetrol plans to increase production to 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2020, from 724 thousand boepd of consolidated productions during 2011. It also intends to increase refining capacity to 415 thousand barrels per day (bpd) from 330 thousand bpd. These aggressive goals increase both business and event risk. Fitch believes that Ecopetrol will face challenges in meeting these goals and improving reserve life in the aforementioned time frame while maintaining all its stated credit metric targets. These include leverage below 2.0 times (x), EBITDA interest coverage above 5.0x, debt to capitalization of 20%-40% and debt to proven reserves of USD4.5 per barrel. Strong Financial Profile: Ecopetrol maintains a strong financial profile with USD13.7 billion of EBITDA and USD5.7 billion of debt as of the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 2012. Ecopetrol reported sizable reserves, increasing production levels and moderate leverage measured as total proven reserves to total debt of approximately US$3.0 per barrel. These factors, plus its dominant domestic market share, allow Ecopetrol to generate consistently strong cash flows from operations and meet its obligations in a timely manner. Liquidity is strong with US$5.8 billion of cash on hand as of March 31, 2012. Ecopetrol plans to finance its US$80 billion capital expenditure program for 2012-2020 using internal cash flow generation, debt issuances as well as a possible second primary-equity offering. This could increase Ecopetrol 's total floating capital to 20%. Due to the high dividend policy and aggressive capital expenditure plan, free cash flow is expected to be under pressure in the foreseeable future. In addition, debt could continue rising. Fitch expects leverage, as measured by total debt-to-EBTIDA, to range between 2.0x and 2.5x over the medium term. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)