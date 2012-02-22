Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'A-' to Ryder Systems Inc.'s $350 million senior unsecured notes. The notes mature on March 1, 2017 and have a coupon of 2.50%. Proceeds will be used to repay commercial paper outstanding and for general corporate purposes. Established in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder is one of the world's largest providers of highway transportation services. As of Dec. 31, 2011 the company had 169,900 vehicles in its fleet and $6.1 billion of annual revenues. Ryder's stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'R'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Ryder System, Inc. --$350 million senior unsecured debt 'A-' Existing ratings for Ryder are as follows: Ryder System Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper 'F2'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A-'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 16. 2011); --'Financing and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria