July 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on the following Christian County (KY) bonds issued on behalf of Jennie Stuart Medical Center (JSMC) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+': --$60.1 million hospital revenue and refunding bonds, series 2006A The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the gross revenues of JSMC, and are further secured by a mortgage on hospital property and a debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS INCONSISTENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE: The downgrade is the result of JSMC's volatile operating performance over the last four years as the hospital had difficulty adjusting to continued volume declines, which was exacerbated by its small revenue base. Operating margin in fiscal 2011 (December 31 year-end) was negative 1.9% compared to 0.6% in 2010, 3.3% in 2009 and negative 2% in 2008. HIGH DEBT BURDEN: MADS as a percentage of revenue is high at 5.4% in 2011 compared to the BBB category median of 3.3%. Due to poor operating performance, debt service coverage levels by operating EBTIDA dropped to 1.6x in 2011 from 2x in 2010 and is weak compared to the BBB category median of 2.3x. SOLID LIQUIDITY: JSMC's liquidity is good for the rating level, and has been largely stable since 2009. However, Fitch notes it has been maintained in part because of limited capital spending, which has been below 1x depreciation expense the past four years. STABLE MARKET POSITION: JSMC's long-leading market position within Christian County is a credit strength, however, the payor mix is challenging with almost 14% of gross revenue from Medicaid and 11% self pay, which has resulted in rising bad debt expense. CREDIT PROFILE In 2011, JSMC's revenue declined to $106 million from $107 million the prior year as there was a continued decline (8.3%) in inpatient volume due to a shift to observation cases and decline in total surgeries (12%) and other outpatient volumes. The 1.1% decline in total revenues in 2011 coupled with a 1.4% increase in expenses over prior year, resulted in a negative $2 million in operating income. Management's initiatives in 2012 include focusing on cost reductions mainly in labor expense in addition to successful physician recruitment and increased service offerings. These include expanding its wound care program, outpatient physical rehab, and adding family practice clinics. The 2012 operating margin budget is 1%. Through the three months ended March 31, 2012, JSMC is ahead of budget and the prior year period with a 2.6% operating margin and 12.3% operating EBITDA margin. Unrestricted cash and investments totaled $39.6 million at March 31, 2012 and has remained relatively stable and translated to 156.4 days cash on hand and 59.2% cash to debt. Capital spending is projected to remain light at $5.7 million (75% of depreciation expense) for 2012, which should preserve liquidity. Total outstanding debt at March 31, 2012 is $67 million including $60 million in fixed rate bonds, and $7 million in notes payable and capital leases. JSMC does not have any additional debt plans. Fitch believes that operating stability at improved interim levels of profitability is necessary for JSMC to successfully mitigate its substantial debt position. Debt service coverage by operating EBITDA increased to 2.5x for the three months ended March 31, 2012 due to improved operating performance, highlighting the volatility in JSMC's operating performance associated with its small revenue base. JSMC has served its market for almost 100 years with very limited competition, and no significant changes to the competitive landscape are anticipated over the short to medium term. JSMC retained a leading inpatient market share of 57% in 2011 from 58% in 2010. However, the payor mix is unfavorable. The state of Kentucky implemented a Medicaid managed care program effective Nov. 1, 2011, which will result in lower Medicaid reimbursement. The Stable outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that JSMC will stabilize operating performance as operating costs are realigned in a lower revenue growth environment. However, given its small revenue base and high debt burden, Fitch believes JSMC will need to maintain its current trajectory of better operating results coupled with stable liquidity, or further downward rating pressure could occur. JSMC is a 194 licensed bed inpatient acute care hospital located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky approximately 70 miles north of Nashville, Tennessee. JSMC reported total revenues of $106 million in 2011 (Dec. 31 year end). JSMC covenants to disclose audited annual information within 150 days of fiscal year end to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. JSMC also discloses quarterly statements to EMMA, and Fitch notes that disclosure has been timely.