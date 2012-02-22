Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 1 basis point (bp) yesterday to 205 bps, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 6 bps to 641 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread remained unchanged at 135 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' contracted by 1 bp each to 178 bps and 255 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 5 bps to 450 bps, 'B' tightened by 6 bps to 689 bps, and 'CCC' contracted by 8 bps to 1,052 bps. By industry, financial institutions and utilities tightened by 1 bp each to 316 bps and 209 bps, respectively. Banks, industrials, and telecommunications narrowed by 2 bps each to 339 bps, 300 bps, and 324 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 193 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 623 bps and below its five-year moving average of 713 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.