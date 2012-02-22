Feb 22 - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's recently stated that the goal of the triparty repo market reform to reduce the market's dependency on intraday credit provided by clearing banks was not achieved. "The amount of intraday credit provided by clearing banks have not yet been meaningfully reduced, and therefore, the systemic risk associated with this market remains unchanged," the Fed said. The Fed is now expected to increase its direct oversight of the clearing banks and, potentially, introduce restrictions on the types of collateral that can be financed in triparty repo. We believe these additional restrictions would introduce more sound risk management and collateral practices. However, regulatory restrictions on the collateral types and haircuts, if introduced, would most likely negatively affect yield if they reduced the collateral supply and emphasized higher quality, lower risk securities. Money market funds rely heavily on the repo market as a means to invest short term and meet daily liquidity requirements. Our analysis of repo transactions in rated money market funds focuses on the credit strength of the counterparty and the quality of the collateral. Our MMF rating criteria address counterparty risk by linking the rating of the fund with the rating of the eligible counterparties. For example, if a fund only deals with 'A/F1' rated counterparties, it could be rated up to 'AAAmmf'. For higher risk securities, Fitch ignores the collateral backing the repo and looks solely to the counterparty as if the exposure were unsecured. We note that extremely low interest rates amid constrained supply of MMF-eligible assets have prompted some U.S. prime MMFs to increase their allocations to higher yielding repos backed by nongovernment collateral. At the end of 2011, Fitch-rated U.S. prime MMFs allocated, on average, 6.5% of their total assets to repos backed by nongovernment collateral. Our MMF rating criteria call for higher exposures to a single counterparty for repo transactions backed by highly rated government securities. The difference in exposure driven by the collateral type reflects our belief that government-backed securities would benefit from "a flight to quality" and gain in value, as evidenced during the financial crisis. For more information on the topic, see the research reports titled "Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria," dated April 4, 2011; "U.S. Money Market Funds: Repurchase Agreement Practices," dated Oct. 4, 2010; and "Repo Emerges from the Shadow," dated Feb. 3, 2012. All are available on our Web site at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria U.S. Money Market Funds: Repurchase Agreement Practices Repo Emerges from the "Shadow"