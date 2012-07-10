July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned initial credit ratings to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'; --Subordinated debt at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect the strength of the company's metrics (low leverage, high fixed-charge coverage, stable cash flows and exceptional liquidity due to no near-term maturities), which offset the largest credit concern - the focus on skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The high percentage of government reimbursement and the corresponding regulatory risk to operators of these facilities may place pressure on operator earnings. Additionally, Fitch notes the company's small size ($2.5 billion in assets), moderate geographic concentration (Florida and Ohio collectively comprise 35% of total investments) and exposure to smaller, un-rated operators. Fixed-charge coverage is strong for the 'BBB-' rating. For the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2012, OHI's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 3.1x, compared with 2.7x and 3.2x in full-year 2010 and 2009, respectively. Contractual rental escalators drive Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage improving to 3.4x by 2014. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less straight-line rents divided by total interest incurred and preferred dividends. Leverage is also strong for the 'BBB-' rating and continues to decline. Leverage was 4.8x as of March 31, 2012 (1Q'12 annualized), between the 4.5x and 5.1x as of Dec. 31, 2009 and 2010. Fitch forecasts that leverage will migrate to the mid-4.0x range through 2014 as the company acquires additional facilities funded evenly through debt and equity. Fitch calculates leverage as net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA. OHI's liquidity is exceptionally strong with no debt maturities before 2020 other than amounts outstanding on the unsecured revolving line of credit in 2015. The next maturity is $200 million of senior unsecured notes in 2020. OHI's back-ended debt maturities, coupled with the lack of recurring capital expenditures (due to the triple-net nature of the leases) provide exceptional liquidity coverage. Offsetting the credit positives is OHI's focus on skilled-nursing facilities and assisted-living facilities, which are highly reliant upon federal and state reimbursement. More than 91% of OHI's operator revenues are derived from public sources as of Dec. 31, 2011. Operators have experienced greater financial volatility and stress when rates and/or reimbursement formulas have changed. Healthcare legislation, together with budgetary concerns at both the federal and state levels will likely continue to pressure operator margins and operators' capacity to honor lease obligations. OHI's operators' coverage remains solid but not robust at 2.2x and 1.8x for EBITDARM and EBITDAR as of March 31, 2012. Master leases with cross-collateralization and EBITDAR coverage covenants improve OHI's security but OHI remains at risk for potential tenant defaults or requests for rental relief concessions. OHI's operators have been offsetting revenue declines through non-rent operating expense cost savings. Coverage metrics have declined moderately but Fitch expects they will stabilize modestly below current levels. A hypothetical analysis shows that operators' revenues would need to decline another 7.0%-8.0%, with all other operating costs unchanged before EBITDAR coverage breaks 1.0x, which provides some context to the challenging but manageable operating environment. Contingent liquidity as measured by unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt is adequate, ranging between 1.7x and 2.3x at capitalization rates of 9.0% to 12.0%. This ratio will likely remain flat as the company acquires properties on a leverage neutral basis. The one-notch differential between Omega's IDR and the subordinated debt assumed as part of the CapitalSource transaction considers the relative subordination within OHI's capital structure. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that metrics will improve but remain appropriate for the current rating and that any reimbursement pressures at the operator level will have a minimal impact on OHI cash flows given lease length, covenants and coverage. The following factors could result in positive momentum in the ratings and/or Outlook: --Increased scale; --Net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 4.0x (leverage was 4.8x as of end March 31, 2012); --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.5x (coverage was 3.1x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012). Conversely, the following factors may result in negative momentum in the ratings and/or Outlook: --Further pressure on operators through reimbursement cuts; --Leverage sustaining above 5.5x; --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.5x.