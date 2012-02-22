Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Investcorp Bank B.S.C. (Investcorp) and its affiliates to 'BB' from 'BB+', as well as the senior debt rating of Investcorp Capital Ltd. to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. A complete list of ratings appears at the end of this release. Investcorp's downgrade primarily stems from Fitch's concern regarding the firm's $838 million of debt maturities coming due within the next 14 months. 2012 debt maturities are relatively muted, but the bulk of obligations mature in March and April 2013. The ratings also incorporate Investcorp's high dependence on more volatile asset-based income (as opposed to stable fee income) for profits and payment of preference share dividends. Although preference share dividends are discretionary and subject to approval by shareholders and regulators, Fitch considers them as a component of fixed charges. The firm's balance sheet has meaningful co-investment concentrations and a significant proportion of high-cost preferred stock in the capital structure. Fitch's current ratings incorporate the expectation that Investcorp will successfully refinance and/or retire its upcoming debt maturities. The Negative Outlook reflects the potential liquidity risk of a refinancing where the capital structure results in a lack of maturity laddering for the significant amount of debt maturing in fiscal-year 2013 as well as the company's potentially volatile earnings stream. The rating outlook could be changed to Stable if Investcorp is able to successfully ladder its upcoming debt maturities at a reasonable cost. A significant liquidation of the firm's hedge fund positions could be used to retire upcoming debt maturities but it would potentially weaken the firm's earnings power, though Fitch recognizes this would be offset by lower fixed charges as well as lower reliance on and volatility of asset-based income. If the cost of refinancing its maturing obligations is onerous and profitability remains weak, the IDR could be downgraded further. Fitch does not envision upward ratings momentum over the medium-term until Investcorp develops a more predictable earnings stream, improves its debt maturity profile and reduces the concentration of co-investments. Cash and undrawn bank facilities totaled approximately $420 million at end-December 2011, which provides some cushion for the firm to fund some of the maturities. While the hedge fund co-investments ($623 million) have proven to be a source of liquidity in the past, Fitch believes that such realizations are unpredictable in difficult market conditions and liquidation of a material portion of the hedge funds co-investment over a short period of time could be problematic. Investcorp has a strong Gulf-based alternative investment franchise as well as adequate capital. However, Fitch believes that management's medium-term goals of substantially reducing balance sheet co-investments and bolstering fee-based income will be difficult to achieve in the face of adverse market conditions and modestly lower client funds under management. Although profitability rebounded in fiscal-year 2010 (ended June 30, 2010) and fiscal-year 2011 after severe losses in the financial crisis, gross and net fee-based income declined in absolute terms and as a percentage of total revenue. This negative trend reversed itself in first half 2012 but revaluation losses in the hedge fund co-investment portfolio resulted in a net profit of only $5 million for the period. Management is confident that 2H12 will benefit from the historically more active period for new fund investments and realizations. Client assets under management (AUM) have declined since fiscal- year-end 2010 and totaled $9.2 billion at end-December 2011 despite strong fund raising efforts. This reduction came in part due to asset value depreciation and in part due to realizations from the Corporate Investment and Real Estate portfolios. Co-investments in corporate investments, hedge funds and commercial real estate have approximated an above-average 20% of total AUM for several years (21% at end-December 2011). The five largest corporate investments within the U.S. and European business approximated 60% of that portfolio indicating relatively high concentration. Investcorp's Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio diminished slightly at end-December 2011 to 23.0% from 25.7% at fiscal-year 2011 but remains well above the regulatory minimum of 12%. Fitch Core Capital improved slightly to 12.3% due to a reduction in risk-weighted assets. Approximately 52% of equity is comprised of preference shares issued in fiscal-year 2009 at a 12% coupon. EBITDA coverage of interest and preferred dividends is relatively thin based on 1H12 results. While Fitch notes the political unrest in Investcorp's domicile in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Fitch believes that the risk is largely mitigated. Investcorp's group corporate structure contains force majeure provisions that transfer Bahraini shareholder interests to Investcorp S.A. in the Cayman Islands. Moreover, most assets and core operations are outside of the Persian Gulf area. Over time, disruption in the Gulf economies could make it more difficult for Investcorp to raise funds and place assets with Gulf-based clients. However, this risk is incorporated into Investcorp's IDR. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Investcorp Bank B.S.C. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'; --Support affirmed at '5'; --Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'. Investcorp S.A. --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'; --Support Rating of '5' withdrawn. Investcorp Capital Ltd. --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; --Support Rating of '5' withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 