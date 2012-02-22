Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed People's United Financial, Inc.'s (PBCT) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and 'F1', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Today's affirmation of the IDRs reflects PBCT's solid credit performance and robust levels of tangible capital. Operating performance improved in 2011 as the company continued to deploy capital via acquisitions and organic growth. As tangible capital levels approach more normalized levels, Fitch would expect to see a further improvement in profitability measures. This interaction between capital and profitability will continue to be one of the key considerations in PBCT's ratings. Fitch believes PBCT is well positioned to take advantage of further consolidation in the New England banking market. In recent transactions, the company has demonstrated both discipline and ability to effectively integrate smaller institutions. Current ratings incorporate the possibility of additional acquisitions similar in size to recent deals. Fitch would review the specific merits of any larger transactions and determine the impact on PBCT's ratings. Key considerations would be impact on the company's capital levels, purchase price premium and loan portfolio distribution and credit marks. Like many of its competitors, PBCT has been growing its commercial & industrial (C&I) loans both organically and through acquisitions. This portfolio grew by approximately 25% in 2011, roughly two-thirds of which was related to the acquisition of Danvers Bancorp, Inc. in the second quarter of 2011 (2Q'11). Fitch generally views such rapid growth with caution. However, PBCT's historical presence in its core markets and conservative underwriting standards partially mitigate this concern. The company has made a number of important organizational changes over the last two years, all of which are considered favorable from a ratings perspective. Implementation of a robust enterprise risk management process and the introduction of a Chief Risk Officer should help achieve a holistic view of the risks faced by the bank. Changes in the CEO and CFO positions have helped improve transparency and provide a clearer strategic direction. Finally, the pending conversion to a national bank charter gives PBCT more freedom to continue growing commercial loans. Earnings performance has improved over the past year due to meaningful loan growth (both organic and acquired), integration of recent acquisitions and cost cutting efforts. Fitch would expect operating measures to continue improving modestly over the next year as PBCT deploys capital and streamlines its operations. External factors, such as low interest rates and regulatory burdens, will increase negative pressure on the results of PBCT and its peers. The company's reported fiscal year 2011 (FY11) NIM of 4.14% includes roughly 60 basis points (bps) of yield accretion, which will put pressure on the margin as acquired loans continue to run off. PBCT's strong tangible capital position places it atop the 'A-' rated peer group, with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 12.0% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch recognizes that such an elevated capital position is difficult to sustain for a publicly-traded bank and would anticipate a reduction in capital levels that are more in line with peers. PBCT's ratings continue to reflect its historical discretion in assuming credit and other risks either organically or through acquisition. Furthermore, it is assumed that capital will continue to be one of the underlying strengths behind PBCT's franchise. Fitch will monitor the company's growth strategy and respond to any significant change in risk tolerance. Consistently solid asset quality has been one of the company's hallmarks and is a key factor underpinning the ratings. This is mainly a result of PBCT's conservative underwriting culture with a focus on low LTV ratios and cash-flows of the properties underlying its loans. The company has steered clear of the boom and bust cycle in residential real estate by effectively staying out of this market from 2006 to 2010. The above-average economic performance in the company's major markets in the Northeast also plays an important role in asset quality. Asset quality measures compare well to most 'A-' rated peers and PBCT's ratings incorporate the potential for some mild quarterly fluctuations in NPA and NCO levels. Even as NPAs increased since 2008, NCOs have remained at very low levels. Non-acquired NPAs stood at 2.0% of loans & OREO as of Dec. 31, 2011; annualized NCOs were 0.29% of average loans in 4Q'11. PBCT's Stable Outlook reflects consistently robust asset quality, strong levels of tangible capital and continued improvement in operating performance. Given these trends, the ratings are well situated at the current level. However, the Outlook and/or ratings could be negatively impacted if operating performance trended negatively in comparison to most recent quarters or charge-offs were to significantly increase, particularly if accompanied by a sizeable reduction in the company's capital position from historical levels. PBCT's ratings remain on the high end of their potential range for the foreseeable future. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: People's United Financial, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Viability rating at 'a-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. People's United Bank --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Viability rating at 'a-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Chittenden Corporation --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)