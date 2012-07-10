July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA's (PCH) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has upgraded PCH's subsidiary bank in Kosovo ProCredit Bank (Kosovo)'s (PCBK) IDR to 'B' from 'B-', and affirmed the IDRs of its subsidiary banks in Serbia (PCBS) and Bosnia (PCBiH). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. PCH's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the support it could expect to receive from its owners, and in particular from a group of international financial institutions (IFIs) which are key shareholders of PCH. The IDRs and Support Ratings of PCH's bank subsidiaries in Kosovo, Serbia and Bosnia reflect the likelihood of support from their parent, PCH. However, potential support for those entities is constrained by Fitch's assessment of risks relating to their respective countries. PCH's Viability Rating (VR) is supported by solid corporate governance, robust risk management systems and practices, and since January 2012, consolidated group supervision by the German Banking Regulator (BaFin). It also reflects a track record of solid asset quality of many of its subsidiary banks through the crisis, and its improved profitability outlook given resumed growth for group subsidiaries in Eastern Europe in 2011 (FYE11: Eastern Europe subsidiaries accounted for 68% of group operating income). Profitability improved in 2011 (FYE11 operating profit/average total equity: 13.7%) , and in 2012 is likely to be driven by loan growth (about 10%), a still wide net interest margin, and PCH's strong focus on cost efficiency. However, the VR is constrained by an uncertain economic outlook for many of its key operating countries in Eastern Europe, and a high double leverage ratio at the holding company level (FYE11: 169%;), given that PCH channels external borrowings into equity investments in subsidiary banks. Fitch views PCH's capital levels as moderate, in light of the emerging market environment of many of the subsidiary banks, with the Fitch core capital ratio standing at 8.9% at FYE11. PCH aims to maintain Basel II Tier 1 and total capital ratios at current levels (FYE11: 11.2% and 15.0%, respectively); the difference between Fitch core capital and Basel Tier 1 ratios being due mainly to PCH's Trust Preferred Securities ('BB-'). Upward movement on PCH's VR could result from a significant improvement in the double leverage ratio, and increased capital levels on a consolidated basis, providing additional cushions for potential losses. A gradual improvement in the operating environments of the emerging markets where the group operates could also be positive for the VR in the medium term. A renewed marked deterioration in asset quality would be negative for the VR. The rating actions for PCBK were driven by changes in Fitch's perception of the risks relating to Kosovo. While political risks persist, the resumption of an IMF Stand-By Agreement (April 2012; following prior withdrawal in 2010) and use of the euro in Kosovo, have helped keep macroeconomic policy on track and the banking system stable. The banking system is almost exclusively foreign-owned and mostly funded by local customer deposits. The country's external finances remain a weakness, with a heavy dependence on foreign direct investment inflows. Changes in Fitch's perception of risks relating to Kosovo in either direction could affect the bank's IDRs and Support Rating. Significant and persistent deterioration in asset quality, performance and/or capitalisation could put downward pressure on the VR which is unlikely in the near term. PCBS's Long-term foreign currency IDR is constrained by Serbia's Country Ceiling of 'BB-'. Movements in Serbia's sovereign rating are likely to affect PCBS's IDRs. Upside potential for the VR depends on an improvement in the domestic economic outlook as well as a decrease in the bank's high loan/deposit ratio (end-Q112: 182%). A sharp deterioration in performance putting pressure on capitalisation could lead to a downgrade of the VR, which Fitch does not expect at present. PCBiH's Long-term IDRs would be affected by changes in Fitch's perception of Bosnia's country risks. Upside potential to the VR is limited in light of the bank's weak profitability, modest prospects and capitalisation, and a difficult operating environment. Downward pressure on the VR could result from a sharp deterioration in asset quality. PCH is the Frankfurt-based holding company for the PCH group with operations in 22 countries (end-Q112 total assets: EUR5.5bn); primarily in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Africa. PCH banks aim to act as responsible "neighbourhood banks" for small businesses and ordinary savers. PCBK, PCBS and PCBiH are majority-owned by PCH. The rating actions are as follows: PCH Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Tier 1 trust preferred securities (TPS): affirmed at 'BB-' PCBK Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-' Support Rating: upgraded to '4' from '5' PCBS Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' PCBiH Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Short-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 