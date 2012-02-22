Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has responded to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's consultative document "Definition of Capital Disclosure Requirements". The document proposes that banks disclose capital items and regulatory adjustments sufficient to enable those using regulatory capital ratios to compare these across banks and across jurisdictions. "Comparing the capital adequacy of banks across jurisdictions is of paramount importance to bank analysts," says Janine Dow, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "The calculations made to achieve this currently need be kept at a relatively high level, in part because published disclosure hampers analysts' ability to fine-tune the required adjustments." Therefore, Fitch considers that the Committee's proposal to ensure that banks comply with far more detailed disclosure, reported in a consistent manner, would provide helpful information for bank analysis. Fitch notes that the Basel capital ratios have two components. The agency considers good, consistent disclosure around the numerator is an important starting place, but thinks that a more substantial leap forward in transparency would be achieved once more comprehensive and consistent disclosure is provided around risk-weighted asset calculations as well. Fitch has developed its own definition of Fitch core capital (FCC), which is used by its bank analysts globally. FCC is the agency's primary measure of bank capitalisation. It tracks absolute levels of bank capital in its purest, most loss-absorbing form. Fitch's response to the document is available at www.fitchratings.com at the following link:Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis', dated 11 July 2011 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Fitch Core Capital: The Primary Measure of Bank Capitalisation