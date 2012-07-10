BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community Co's unit enters limited partnership agreement
* General partner, limited partner A, limited partner B and Yangzhou Huiyin, entered into limited partnership agreement
July 10 Healthcare Support (Newcastle) Finance PLC: * Moodys upgrades Healthcare Support Newcastle Finance PLC to baa2; positive
outlook * Rpt-moodys upgrades healthcare support (newcastle) finance plc to baa2;
positive outlook
* General partner, limited partner A, limited partner B and Yangzhou Huiyin, entered into limited partnership agreement
* Says it plans to issue domestic unsecured investment corporation bonds for 15 billion yen from June 30 to Dec. 31