July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to senior unsecured notes due 2014 and 2022 co-issued by Reading, Pa.-based Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P. and PTL Finance Corp. Penske Truck Leasing (PTL) will use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding debt under its bank revolving credit facility as well as repay a potion of debt it owes to General Electric Capital Corp. under the GE Capital Credit Facility. The ratings on PTL reflect the company's significant market positions in its major businesses, full-service lease and contract maintenance and commercial rental. The company has contracted most of its revenues under long-term leases, which generate relatively stable cash flow, even during periods of economic weakness. Partially offsetting these strengths are its capital intensity, weaker margins in the logistics segment, and exposure to the domestic automotive sector. Over the next few quarters, we expect more stringent emissions requirements for Class 8 trucks and aging truck fleets to boost demand for commercial truck rentals. We also expect gradual improvement in PTL's earnings as a result of improving utilization and pricing. Following the recapitalization, we expect credit metrics to remain near current levels due to the company's sizable capital investment plans, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) to total debt remaining about 20%. We categorize PTL's business risk profile as "satisfactory," financial risk profile as "significant," and liquidity as "adequate." Given PTL's current fleet replenishment and capital expenditure plans, we expect debt to increase over the next several quarters, and a company upgrade is unlikely in the near term. However, if the operating environment improves, we could raise the ratings if FFO to total debt exceeds 30% on a sustained basis. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if credit measures fall below our expectations and FFO to total debt falls below 15% on a sustained basis. RATINGS LIST Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P. PTL Finance Corp. Senior unsecured notes due 2014 and 2022 BBB-