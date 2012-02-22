CHICAGO, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch expects the expanding legal battle between Wynn Resorts and principal shareholder Kazuo Okada to heighten risks of an adverse legal or regulatory outcome as investigations surrounding the dispute continue. While ratings for Wynn and its subsidiaries have been affirmed, increasing uncertainty related to governance and litigation risk support our revision of the Rating Outlook to 'Stable' from 'Positive'. The dispute culminated in a decision by an internal compliance committee on Feb. 18 to find Mr. Okada "unsuitable" under the company's articles of incorporation. The decision followed a year-long investigation into potential violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) involving Aruze USA, Inc., its parent company Universal Entertainment Corporation, and its principal shareholder, Mr. Okada. Mr. Okada indirectly owns roughly 20% of Wynn's shares through Aruze USA, and he was pursuing a gaming development in the Philippines. The Compliance Committee had concerns regarding Okada's dealings with Philippine regulators. We expect additional litigation to occur, so there is risk related to the uncertainty of the ultimate outcome and potential financial effect. Universal has already issued a statement noting that it intends to pursue legal action against Wynn. The major risk is that investigations surrounding the dispute reveal unsuitable conduct with respect to Wynn, thereby jeopardizing its existing gaming licenses, or its potential attractiveness as a bidder in new gaming market opportunities. On Feb. 8, the SEC notified Wynn that it was launching an informal investigation with respect to a $135 million donation made to the University of Macau. The investigation was prompted by litigation from Mr. Okada, as he was attempting to access financial records surrounding the donation. We believe it is possible that both Nevada and Macau regulators could pursue investigations regarding the dispute. Currently, we are not aware of any evidence that would suggest regulators would uncover any unsuitable behavior on the part of Wynn, or any potential concerns related to the FCPA. Wynn's financial profile is strong relative to its 'BB' issuer default rating (IDR), so the financial effect is manageable, based on the terms of the announced share redemption transaction. However, the additional debt related to the transaction and uncertain outcome of this dispute has reduced near- to medium-term financial flexibility, resulting in the Outlook revision. For additional detail on Wynn's financial profile, see "Fitch Affirms Wynn's IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Revised to Stable Following Shareholder Dispute," dated Feb. 22, 2012. 