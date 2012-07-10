July 10 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the following water system revenue bonds for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA (LADWP): --Up to $422 million water system revenue bonds, series 2012B and series 2012C. The bonds are expected to price on July 24 and 25, 2012. Proceeds of the series 2012B bonds will be used to fund ongoing capital projects of the system. Proceeds of the series 2012C bonds will refund outstanding debt for savings. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve fund. In addition, Fitch affirms its outstanding 'AA' rating on the following bonds: --$3.02 billion water system revenue bonds; --$325 million in bank bond rating corresponding to the variable rate series 2001B bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are special obligations of LADWP payable solely from water system revenues. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND BUT LOWER MARGINS: Financial margins have trended lower over the past few years. The trend has been primarily driven by water conditions in the region, lack of revenue adjustments, and escalating debt costs. Despite the decline, the financial metrics remain healthy and are in line with Fitch's 'AA' rating category. DIFFICULT RATE REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT: LADWP's lengthy and politically charged rate setting environment is a credit concern since it directly impacts the pace at which the utility can address and fund its significant capital needs. However, rate structure attributes, such as an automatic pass-through of imported water costs, provide a degree of timely cost recovery. SIZABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: Capital needs are sizable at $3.4 billion over the five-year period of 2013-2017 and relate primarily to environmental compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and the replacement of aging infrastructure. Debt levels are high and will continue to increase, resulting in decreased financial flexibility as more of the utility's costs are fixed. WATER SUPPLY DIVERSITY: LADWP's locally owned water supply provides purchasing flexibility and a degree of insulation from imported water costs, as well as supply diversity. Water sales have declined considerably in the past few years which reduced revenues; however, the accompanying lower purchased water costs partially mitigated the overall impact to margins. STRONG SERVICE AREA: The service territory is broad and diverse with stable customer growth. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED RATE GRIDLOCK: Continued delays in the consideration of rate requests or an unfavorable regulatory climate may begin to adversely impact the system's ability to comply with mandated improvements. This in turn may intensify pressure on the rating could occur over the long term. CREDIT PROFILE Concern Regarding Ongoing Lack of Rate Relief Following a public dispute between the City Council and the Mayor in 2010 over a power system rate increase, the water system did not seek a rate increase that year. The rate proposal requested by LADWP in 2011 (requesting a total increase of 15.3% over a three year period) was designed to support basic, mainly regulatory driven, spending. However, it was delayed by the need to establish a voter-approved ratepayer advocate. A smaller emergency increase to the water quality adjustment factor was made effective in March 2012 in order to provide the minimum revenues needed to sustain ongoing construction projects. With the ratepayer advocate in place as of February 2012, management now expects to request a 4.5% rate increase that would become effective in fiscal 2014. Rate flexibility is viewed as highly limited. Despite the fact that LADWP's rates are among the lowest in the state, the recent gridlock with rates is a concern. Management's response to the delay has included cutting operational and capital spending, reducing staffing levels, and assuming even larger rate increases in future years in order to comply with regulatory improvements mandated by the State Water Quality Control Board. Tightening Financial Performance Financial performance has been mixed with an overall tightening of margins. Debt service coverage (as calculated by Fitch) has declined steadily over the past five years from over 2.3 times (x) in fiscal 2006 to 1.43x in fiscal 2011. This is below LADWP's internal policy target of 2.0x minimum debt service coverage. The decline is the result of below budgeted water sales, limited revenue adjustments, and a 25% increase in debt service costs from $134 million in fiscal 2010 to $167 million in fiscal 2011. Debt service is projected to escalate to $295 million by fiscal 2016. This will continue to constrain financial flexibility. Financial margins were aided by the elimination of the system transfer to the general fund after fiscal 2008. This is providing the system with additional cash flow to fund a portion of its large capital needs. Free cash to depreciation continues to be in excess of 100%, indicating continued healthy margins, despite the tightening. Liquidity was adequate at $240.5 million at the end of fiscal 2011, including the expense stabilization fund, and provided 163 days of operating cash. LADWP's reserve policy targets a minimum of $200 million. Management is considering modest declines in its reserve and debt service coverage policies in connection with the upcoming rate request. Fitch views these potential slight adjustments to the policies as credit neutral. The 'AA' rating reflects the greater likelihood of lower financial margins in this range. Financial Projections Indicate Continued Pressure Management's financial forecast anticipates an improvement in debt service coverage by fiscal 2012 to around 1.81x (as calculated by Fitch, which treats federal subsidy payments as a revenue and not an offset to debt service); management's calculation is around 2.04x (with debt service net of the federal subsidy). However, these financial metrics assume the adoption of additional rate increases in fiscal 2014 and beyond. Given the rate challenges described above and limited ability to materially decrease capital spending, there is a risk of financial performance being lower than forecasted. Significant Capital Needs and High Debt Levels The current 2013-2017 capital plan estimate is $3.4 billion. This represents an increase from the trimmed down $2.4 billion amount discussed in the 2011 rate request. LADWP's discretion in its capital program primarily relates to delayed replacement of aging infrastructure. Management estimates that $2.3 billion will be financed with bonds and state loans, which is in line with management's internal policy of maintaining a 40% equity to capitalization target. Debt levels are high and are viewed negatively by Fitch. Outstanding debt increased to more than $3 billion in fiscal 2011 from about $1.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2005. At just under $5,000 per customer (as compared to Fitch's median of $1,600 for 'AA' category water utilities), debt levels are expected to increase to over $7,000 by fiscal 2016. The impact of the increasing debt burden will be amplified by the slow amortization of existing debt as only 15% of principal matures within 10 years. LADWP uses debt with maturities beyond 30 years, which, although consistent with asset life, is a longer amortization than is used by most utilities nationally. Water Supply From Local and Imported Sources Provides Diversity LADWP provides retail water service to a population within the city of Los Angeles of just under four million. Water supply is derived from three primary sources: --Deliveries via the Los Angeles Aqueduct from the Owens Valley and Mono Basin through gravity-flow aqueducts (36% of supply in fiscal 2010); --Local groundwater (14%) and recycled water (1%); and --Imported water purchased from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD; revenue bonds rated 'AA+' by Fitch), which typically provides the remaining water supply not available from the other sources (48%). LADWP continues to address contamination in its local groundwater supply in the San Fernando basin, which is currently restricting the amount of water available from this supply source. Additional information on LADWP is available in Fitch's Jan. 12 report, 'Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Water System Revenue Bonds', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.. Contact: Primary Analyst Kathy Masterson Senior Director +1-415-732-5622 Fitch, Inc., 650 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94108 Secondary Analyst Douglas Scott Managing Director +1-512-215-3725 Committee Chairperson Steve Murray Senior Director +1-512-908-3729 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Guidelines' (July 28, 2011). 