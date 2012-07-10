July 10 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the following water system
revenue bonds for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA (LADWP):
--Up to $422 million water system revenue bonds, series 2012B and series 2012C.
The bonds are expected to price on July 24 and 25, 2012. Proceeds of the series
2012B bonds will be used to fund ongoing capital projects of the system.
Proceeds of the series 2012C bonds will refund outstanding debt for savings. The
bonds do not have a debt service reserve fund.
In addition, Fitch affirms its outstanding 'AA' rating on the following bonds:
--$3.02 billion water system revenue bonds;
--$325 million in bank bond rating corresponding to the variable rate series
2001B bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are special obligations of LADWP payable solely from water system
revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND BUT LOWER MARGINS: Financial margins have trended lower over the past few
years. The trend has been primarily driven by water conditions in the region,
lack of revenue adjustments, and escalating debt costs. Despite the decline, the
financial metrics remain healthy and are in line with Fitch's 'AA' rating
category.
DIFFICULT RATE REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT: LADWP's lengthy and politically charged
rate setting environment is a credit concern since it directly impacts the pace
at which the utility can address and fund its significant capital needs.
However, rate structure attributes, such as an automatic pass-through of
imported water costs, provide a degree of timely cost recovery.
SIZABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: Capital needs are sizable at $3.4 billion over the
five-year period of 2013-2017 and relate primarily to environmental compliance
with the Safe Drinking Water Act and the replacement of aging infrastructure.
Debt levels are high and will continue to increase, resulting in decreased
financial flexibility as more of the utility's costs are fixed.
WATER SUPPLY DIVERSITY: LADWP's locally owned water supply provides purchasing
flexibility and a degree of insulation from imported water costs, as well as
supply diversity. Water sales have declined considerably in the past few years
which reduced revenues; however, the accompanying lower purchased water costs
partially mitigated the overall impact to margins.
STRONG SERVICE AREA: The service territory is broad and diverse with stable
customer growth.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED RATE GRIDLOCK: Continued delays in the consideration of rate requests
or an unfavorable regulatory climate may begin to adversely impact the system's
ability to comply with mandated improvements. This in turn may intensify
pressure on the rating could occur over the long term.
CREDIT PROFILE
Concern Regarding Ongoing Lack of Rate Relief
Following a public dispute between the City Council and the Mayor in 2010 over a
power system rate increase, the water system did not seek a rate increase that
year. The rate proposal requested by LADWP in 2011 (requesting a total increase
of 15.3% over a three year period) was designed to support basic, mainly
regulatory driven, spending. However, it was delayed by the need to establish a
voter-approved ratepayer advocate. A smaller emergency increase to the water
quality adjustment factor was made effective in March 2012 in order to provide
the minimum revenues needed to sustain ongoing construction projects. With the
ratepayer advocate in place as of February 2012, management now expects to
request a 4.5% rate increase that would become effective in fiscal 2014.
Rate flexibility is viewed as highly limited. Despite the fact that LADWP's
rates are among the lowest in the state, the recent gridlock with rates is a
concern. Management's response to the delay has included cutting operational and
capital spending, reducing staffing levels, and assuming even larger rate
increases in future years in order to comply with regulatory improvements
mandated by the State Water Quality Control Board.
Tightening Financial Performance
Financial performance has been mixed with an overall tightening of margins. Debt
service coverage (as calculated by Fitch) has declined steadily over the past
five years from over 2.3 times (x) in fiscal 2006 to 1.43x in fiscal 2011. This
is below LADWP's internal policy target of 2.0x minimum debt service coverage.
The decline is the result of below budgeted water sales, limited revenue
adjustments, and a 25% increase in debt service costs from $134 million in
fiscal 2010 to $167 million in fiscal 2011.
Debt service is projected to escalate to $295 million by fiscal 2016. This will
continue to constrain financial flexibility. Financial margins were aided by the
elimination of the system transfer to the general fund after fiscal 2008. This
is providing the system with additional cash flow to fund a portion of its large
capital needs. Free cash to depreciation continues to be in excess of 100%,
indicating continued healthy margins, despite the tightening.
Liquidity was adequate at $240.5 million at the end of fiscal 2011, including
the expense stabilization fund, and provided 163 days of operating cash. LADWP's
reserve policy targets a minimum of $200 million. Management is considering
modest declines in its reserve and debt service coverage policies in connection
with the upcoming rate request. Fitch views these potential slight adjustments
to the policies as credit neutral. The 'AA' rating reflects the greater
likelihood of lower financial margins in this range.
Financial Projections Indicate Continued Pressure
Management's financial forecast anticipates an improvement in debt service
coverage by fiscal 2012 to around 1.81x (as calculated by Fitch, which treats
federal subsidy payments as a revenue and not an offset to debt service);
management's calculation is around 2.04x (with debt service net of the federal
subsidy). However, these financial metrics assume the adoption of additional
rate increases in fiscal 2014 and beyond. Given the rate challenges described
above and limited ability to materially decrease capital spending, there is a
risk of financial performance being lower than forecasted.
Significant Capital Needs and High Debt Levels
The current 2013-2017 capital plan estimate is $3.4 billion. This represents an
increase from the trimmed down $2.4 billion amount discussed in the 2011 rate
request. LADWP's discretion in its capital program primarily relates to delayed
replacement of aging infrastructure. Management estimates that $2.3 billion will
be financed with bonds and state loans, which is in line with management's
internal policy of maintaining a 40% equity to capitalization target.
Debt levels are high and are viewed negatively by Fitch. Outstanding debt
increased to more than $3 billion in fiscal 2011 from about $1.3 billion at the
end of fiscal 2005. At just under $5,000 per customer (as compared to Fitch's
median of $1,600 for 'AA' category water utilities), debt levels are expected to
increase to over $7,000 by fiscal 2016. The impact of the increasing debt burden
will be amplified by the slow amortization of existing debt as only 15% of
principal matures within 10 years. LADWP uses debt with maturities beyond 30
years, which, although consistent with asset life, is a longer amortization than
is used by most utilities nationally.
Water Supply From Local and Imported Sources Provides Diversity
LADWP provides retail water service to a population within the city of Los
Angeles of just under four million. Water supply is derived from three primary
sources:
--Deliveries via the Los Angeles Aqueduct from the Owens Valley and Mono Basin
through gravity-flow aqueducts (36% of supply in fiscal 2010);
--Local groundwater (14%) and recycled water (1%); and
--Imported water purchased from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern
California (MWD; revenue bonds rated 'AA+' by Fitch), which typically provides
the remaining water supply not available from the other sources (48%).
LADWP continues to address contamination in its local groundwater supply in the
San Fernando basin, which is currently restricting the amount of water available
from this supply source.
Additional information on LADWP is available in Fitch's Jan. 12 report, 'Los
Angeles Department of Water and Power, Water System Revenue Bonds', available at
'www.fitchratings.com'..
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kathy Masterson
Senior Director
+1-415-732-5622
Fitch, Inc., 650 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94008
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Scott
Managing Director
+1-512-215-3725
Committee Chairperson
Steve Murray
Senior Director
+1-512-908-3729
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Guidelines' (July 28, 2011).
