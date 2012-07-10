July 10 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Toledo, Ohio's
(the city) outstanding revenue bonds:
--$15.8 million sewer system revenue bonds, series 2003 affirmed at 'A+';
--$4.1 million sewer system revenue refunding bonds, series 2005 affirmed at
'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by net sewer system (the system) revenues, including
pledged funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
WEAKENED FINANCIAL MARGINS: Financial performance in terms of liquidity and
total debt service coverage has deteriorated in the past couple of years, with
margins expected to remain lower as fixed costs begin to rise.
HIGH AND INCREASING DEBT BURDEN: Debt ratios are high relative to comparable
ratings and will rise further as projects necessary to meet consent decree
requirements are funded. Nevertheless, principal amortization is rapid with
principal payout at 57% and 100% in 10 and 20 years, respectively, helping to
offset some of the increasing debt burden.
GROWING CAPITAL NEEDS: The city's capital improvement plan (CIP) will commence
ramping up over the next five years as the city continues addressing its consent
decree requirements. The city has until 2020 to fulfill all of its obligations.
HIGH SEWER CHARGES: While sewer charges are below the regional average, rates
are high at 1.1% of median household income (MHI). However, on a combined basis,
water and sewer charges are affordable at 1.4% of MHI, offering some rate
flexibility.
DAMPENED ECONOMY: Service area economics remain weak, with low wealth levels and
unemployment rates above state and national averages.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
INCREASED CAPITAL AND OPERATIONAL COSTS: Rising capital and operational costs
beyond expected levels could place additional pressure on system rates and
possibly erode expected financial performance, resulting in negative rating
action.
CREDIT PROFILE
WEAKENED FINANCIAL PROFILE
The financial profile of the city's sewer system has weakened in the past two
fiscal years. Senior lien debt service coverage (DSC) was a solid 9.4 times (x)
in fiscal 2010. However, total DSC, which had been 1.6x in recent years, has
fallen to just 1.1x in fiscals 2009 and 2010. The city plans to commence funding
of some of its larger consent decree projects with additional debt. As a result,
fixed costs are projected to rise, limiting any improvement in total DSC through
the fiscal 2015 forecast period. Fitch notes that the city anticipates
debt-funding most sewer system capital needs via state loans which are
subordinate to the outstanding revenue bonds. The city does not anticipate any
revenue bond debt issuances in the near term.
In addition to concerns regarding DSC, liquidity has declined annually since
fiscal 2005. While reserve balances remained strong through fiscal 2009 with the
system posting 365 days cash, fiscal 2010 results point to modest 97 days cash.
Even with limited pay-as-you-go capital funding planned over the forecast
period, cash margins are anticipated to remain lower than historical norms as a
result of rising debt service costs.
INCREASING DEBT AND CAPITAL BURDEN
Since 2002, the city has negotiated with the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency about mandated improvements related to combined sewer overflows. The city
has commenced the second phase of its consent decree projects, which requires
some significant capital expenditures. The five-year fiscal 2011-2015 CIP totals
$180 million, which include costs to meet consent decree obligations. Overall,
consent decree costs are an estimated $520 million, of which just over $300
million has yet to be funded. The city has until 2020 to fulfill its consent
decree requirements.
Approximately 96% of the five-year CIP is forecast to be debt-funded, with the
remainder to be funded from cash and grants. Leverage ratios are relatively
high, with total outstanding long-term debt per customer at $2,492 and debt to
plant at 53% for fiscal 2010. Given future debt plans, projected debt per
customer over the next five years is expected to exceed the 'A' category medians
by nearly 2.0x.
LIMITED RATE FLEXIBILITY
Based on the current rate structure, the average monthly sewer bill equals 1.1%
of the city's MHI, which is above Fitch's affordability threshold of 1% of MHI.
However, given water rates are very low at 0.3% of MHI, the combined utility
bill is within overall affordability levels providing the city some rate
flexibility.
SERVICE AREA
Serving a population of about 300,000 within the city and the immediate
vicinity, the system benefits from a fairly diverse economic area. Toledo is the
county seat of Lucas County, located in northwestern Ohio. The city's economy is
driven by manufacturing, health care, education and local government. The city
unemployment rate, measured at a high 9.2% in March 2012, is above the state
(7.8%) and national levels (8.4%). Wealth levels within the city are low; per
capita personal income levels in the city are just 72% and 66% of state and
national averages, respectively.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from
CreditScope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011);
--'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2011);
--'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 8, 2011).
