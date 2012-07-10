July 10 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Toledo, Ohio's (the city) outstanding revenue bonds: --$15.8 million sewer system revenue bonds, series 2003 affirmed at 'A+'; --$4.1 million sewer system revenue refunding bonds, series 2005 affirmed at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by net sewer system (the system) revenues, including pledged funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS WEAKENED FINANCIAL MARGINS: Financial performance in terms of liquidity and total debt service coverage has deteriorated in the past couple of years, with margins expected to remain lower as fixed costs begin to rise. HIGH AND INCREASING DEBT BURDEN: Debt ratios are high relative to comparable ratings and will rise further as projects necessary to meet consent decree requirements are funded. Nevertheless, principal amortization is rapid with principal payout at 57% and 100% in 10 and 20 years, respectively, helping to offset some of the increasing debt burden. GROWING CAPITAL NEEDS: The city's capital improvement plan (CIP) will commence ramping up over the next five years as the city continues addressing its consent decree requirements. The city has until 2020 to fulfill all of its obligations. HIGH SEWER CHARGES: While sewer charges are below the regional average, rates are high at 1.1% of median household income (MHI). However, on a combined basis, water and sewer charges are affordable at 1.4% of MHI, offering some rate flexibility. DAMPENED ECONOMY: Service area economics remain weak, with low wealth levels and unemployment rates above state and national averages. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION INCREASED CAPITAL AND OPERATIONAL COSTS: Rising capital and operational costs beyond expected levels could place additional pressure on system rates and possibly erode expected financial performance, resulting in negative rating action. CREDIT PROFILE WEAKENED FINANCIAL PROFILE The financial profile of the city's sewer system has weakened in the past two fiscal years. Senior lien debt service coverage (DSC) was a solid 9.4 times (x) in fiscal 2010. However, total DSC, which had been 1.6x in recent years, has fallen to just 1.1x in fiscals 2009 and 2010. The city plans to commence funding of some of its larger consent decree projects with additional debt. As a result, fixed costs are projected to rise, limiting any improvement in total DSC through the fiscal 2015 forecast period. Fitch notes that the city anticipates debt-funding most sewer system capital needs via state loans which are subordinate to the outstanding revenue bonds. The city does not anticipate any revenue bond debt issuances in the near term. In addition to concerns regarding DSC, liquidity has declined annually since fiscal 2005. While reserve balances remained strong through fiscal 2009 with the system posting 365 days cash, fiscal 2010 results point to modest 97 days cash. Even with limited pay-as-you-go capital funding planned over the forecast period, cash margins are anticipated to remain lower than historical norms as a result of rising debt service costs. INCREASING DEBT AND CAPITAL BURDEN Since 2002, the city has negotiated with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency about mandated improvements related to combined sewer overflows. The city has commenced the second phase of its consent decree projects, which requires some significant capital expenditures. The five-year fiscal 2011-2015 CIP totals $180 million, which include costs to meet consent decree obligations. Overall, consent decree costs are an estimated $520 million, of which just over $300 million has yet to be funded. The city has until 2020 to fulfill its consent decree requirements. Approximately 96% of the five-year CIP is forecast to be debt-funded, with the remainder to be funded from cash and grants. Leverage ratios are relatively high, with total outstanding long-term debt per customer at $2,492 and debt to plant at 53% for fiscal 2010. Given future debt plans, projected debt per customer over the next five years is expected to exceed the 'A' category medians by nearly 2.0x. LIMITED RATE FLEXIBILITY Based on the current rate structure, the average monthly sewer bill equals 1.1% of the city's MHI, which is above Fitch's affordability threshold of 1% of MHI. However, given water rates are very low at 0.3% of MHI, the combined utility bill is within overall affordability levels providing the city some rate flexibility. SERVICE AREA Serving a population of about 300,000 within the city and the immediate vicinity, the system benefits from a fairly diverse economic area. Toledo is the county seat of Lucas County, located in northwestern Ohio. The city's economy is driven by manufacturing, health care, education and local government. The city unemployment rate, measured at a high 9.2% in March 2012, is above the state (7.8%) and national levels (8.4%). Wealth levels within the city are low; per capita personal income levels in the city are just 72% and 66% of state and national averages, respectively. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011); --'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2011); --'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 8, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria 2012 Water and Sewer Medians 2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector