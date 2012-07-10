July 10 - Fitch Ratings has today downgraded and affirmed Sandwell Commercial Finance No.1 plc (Sandwell 1), Sandwell Commercial Finance No.2 plc (Sandwell 2) and Sandwell Commercial Finance No.3 Limited's (Sandwell 3) mortgage-backed floating rate notes (FRN) as shown below: Sandwell 1 FRNs due 2039: GBP34.9m class A (XS0191369221) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP17.5m class B (XS0191371391) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP12.5m class C (XS0191372522) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP10m class D (XS0191373686) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery Estimate RE80% GBP5m class E (XS0191373926) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% Sandwell 2 FRNs due 2037: GBP112.4m class A (XS0229030126) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative GBP13.0m class B (XS0229030472) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative GBP11.8m class C (XS0229030712) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable GBP14.9m class D (XS0229031017) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE20% GBP9.6m class E (XS0229031280) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% Sandwell 3 FRNs due 2032: GBP67.5m class A1 (XS0357081032) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP14.7m class A2 (XS0357081206) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative GBP3.6m class A3 (XS0357088631) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative GBP19.2m class B (XS0357088987) downgraded to 'Bsf' from BBsf; Outlook Negative GBP10.2m class C (XS0357089100) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE20% GBP12.6m class D (XS0357089365) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% GBP10.8m class E (XS0357089951) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% The rating actions reflect the increased leverage in all three transactions, the ongoing weakness in secondary UK commercial real estate markets, and the rising number (both actual and expected) of loan defaults and subsequent losses. For each transaction, the majority of loans had their collateral revalued during the last two years, resulting in current weighted average (WA) loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) of 82.5%, 103% and 132% in Sandwell 1, 2 and 3, respectively. As of the March/April 2012 reporting cycle, Sandwell 1, 2, and 3 had five (20% by loan balance), 17 (29%) and 9 (33%) loans in various stages of enforcement, respectively. This is primarily due to maturity and payment defaults, with impairments set to increase. To date, loan level losses have totalled GBP3.7m, GBP1.4m and GBP0.3m in Sandwell 1, 2 and 3 respectively. While these losses are yet to exhaust first-loss credit enhancement, loss severities have been volatile. In Fitch's view, this level of idiosyncratic risk reflects how many loans are secured on single-occupancy property most exposed to weak occupational markets. With very high average loan leverage, especially for Sandwell 2 and 3, as more loans default there is a high risk of outsized loss severities arising. Credit enhancement is unlikely to be sufficient to prevent subordinate classes of notes realising losses, as reflected in Fitch's ratings. As these transactions were originally granular in nature, individual tenancy schedules have not been provided by the servicer. In its analysis, Fitch compares the protection against further property market value declines afforded to various notes from credit enhancement. In Fitch's view, the relationship between market value declines and pool losses is not linear, with notes secured on higher leverage loan pools having to absorb higher market value declines to be rated in a given category. More credit enhancement is needed for Sandwell 3 than for Sandwell 2, and for Sandwell 2 than for Sandwell 1, on account of the potential for lower borrower commitment and higher costs in the higher-levered pools. The rating action is more severe for Sandwell 2 than for the other two transactions. This is because Sandwell 1 benefits from lower leverage loans, while Sandwell 3 has higher credit enhancement levels. However, all three transactions show a decline in performance, as reflected in the negative rating action in each case. A performance report will be shortly available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria