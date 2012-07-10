BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Royal Dutch Shell's AA2 ratings to stable from negative
* Moody's changes outlook on Royal Dutch shell's AA2 ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings
July 10 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on DeSoto Independent School District, TX.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Moody's changes outlook on Royal Dutch shell's AA2 ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings
* Moody's says upgraded to a1 from A2 issuer rating of bp and long term debt ratings of its guaranteed subsidiaries