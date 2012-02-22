Overview -- On Feb. 21, 2012, Fortis Inc. announced it entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares of CH Energy Group Inc. for about C$1.5 billion. -- As a result, we are placing our ratings, including our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating, on Fortis Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch reflects our expectation of increased debt at the holding company level to finance the acquisition and that post-acquisition, deconsolidated credit metrics may be below our established thresholds. Rating Action On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed the ratings on St. John's, Nfld.-based utility holding company Fortis Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Standard & Poor's also placed its ratings, including its 'A-' long term corporate credit rating, on FortisAlberta Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. See research update "Ratings On FortisAlberta Inc. Put On CreditWatch Negative Due To CreditWatch Placement On Fortis Inc." published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The ratings on Fortis' other subsidiaries remain unchanged. Rationale The CreditWatch reflects our view that following the close of the proposed acquisition of CH Energy Group Inc. (not rated) for about C$1.5 billion, there is at least a one-in-two probability that Fortis' deconsolidated credit metrics may deteriorate below thresholds we have previously established for the current ratings. The acquisition will likely have a smaller impact on consolidated credit metrics, given CH Energy's size (adjusted funds from operations of about 15% of the consolidated entity) relative to Fortis on a consolidated basis. The most likely negative rating action would be a one-notch downgrade. Fortis expects the transaction to close within the next 12 months. The proposed acquisition slightly improves Fortis' excellent business risk profile and provides both regulatory and cash flow diversification benefits to the company. CH Energy Group's primary asset is its 100% ownership of Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. (A/Watch Neg/--), a regulated electric gas transmission and distribution utility with an excellent business risk profile that provides approximately 90% of CH Energy Group's consolidated EBITDA. The rating on Central Hudson Gas & Electric is based on the consolidated credit profile of its parent. Maritime Electric Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) is rated lower than Fortis and a one-notch downgrade of its parent, Fortis, would not lead to a rating action. Caribbean Utilities Co. Ltd. (CUC) (A-/Stable/--) has been previously rated above Fortis. Factors contributing to CUC's rating separation are its status as a publicly traded entity and Fortis's partial ownership stake. Liquidity Fortis' liquidity is adequate, in our view. At the holding company level, we expect that liquidity sources will be sufficient to cover uses by more than 1.2x. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that in the event of a 15% decline in deconsolidated earnings, the company's sources of funds would still exceed its uses. -- Liquidity sources include expected dividends and interests from Fortis' subsidiaries of more than C$250 million per year and unused credit facilities of about C$800 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- Uses of capital include primarily capital spending and dividends to shareholders of about C$600 million, but we believe that some of the capital spending has some deferability. In our view, the company has sound relationships with its banks and generally satisfactory standing in credit markets. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch once greater details related to the transaction become available, including a financing plan, and the transaction closes. We could lower the ratings if debt levels increase as a result of the transaction and the company is unable to meet established thresholds we associate with the current ratings, including company-level debt coverage from cash flows from its subsidiaries of more than 20% and consolidated adjusted funds from operations to debt of more than 10%. However, while less likely, we could still affirm the ratings on Fortis and return to a stable outlook if a very meaningful component of the financing plan consists of equity and we conclude that forecast credit metrics are at levels consistent with the current ratings. 