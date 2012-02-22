Overview -- On Feb. 21, 2012, Fortis Inc. announced it entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares of CH Energy Group Inc. for about C$1.5 billion. -- We are placing our ratings, including our 'A-' long term corporate credit rating on Fortis Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- As a result, we are also placing our ratings, including our 'A-' long term corporate credit ratings on FortisAlberta Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on FortisAlberta Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch on FortisAlberta reflects the CreditWatch on its parent, Fortis Inc. (see research update "Fortis Inc. Ratings Put On CreditWatch Negative On Announced C$1.5 Billion Acquisition" published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). This reflects our view of insufficient ring-fencing provisions between FortisAlberta and Fortis Inc. to warrant rating separation according to our criteria. The ratings on FortisAlberta reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the company's regulated electricity distribution assets and its highly stable and predictable earnings. We believe that capital funding requirements to meet significant capital expenditure would result in continued negative free cash flow, which constrains the ratings. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch once greater details related to the transaction become available, including a financing plan, and the transaction closes. We could lower the ratings if debt levels increase as a result of the transaction and the company is unable to meet established thresholds we associate with the current ratings, including company-level debt coverage from cash flows from its subsidiaries of more than 20% and consolidated adjusted funds from operations to debt of more than 10%. However, while less likely, we could still affirm the ratings on Fortis and return to a stable outlook if a very meaningful component of the financing plan consists of equity and we conclude that forecast credit metrics are at levels consistent with the current ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria | Corporates | Utilities: Methodology: Differentiating The Issuer Credit Ratings Of A Regulated Utility Subsidiary And Its Parent, March 11, 2010 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Fortis Inc. Ratings Put On CreditWatch Negative On Announced C$1.5 Billion Acquisition, Feb. 22, 2012 -- Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Acquisition Plan, Feb. 22, 2012 Ratings List CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From FortisAlberta Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.