Overview
-- Marriott has announced plans to issue $400 million of senior unsecured
notes due 2019, the proceeds of which will be used for general corporate
purposes.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue-level rating to the proposed $400
million notes.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Marriott will make
financial policy choices over the next several years that will enable the
company to sustain credit measures in line with our current rating.
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB'
issue-level rating to Bethesda, Md.-based Marriott International Inc.'s
proposed $400 million notes due 2019. Marriott expects to use the proceeds for
general corporate purposes.
Rationale
Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Marriott reflects our assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "strong" and our assessment of the
company's financial risk profile as "significant," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Marriott's business profile as strong is based on its
sizable, good-quality system of hotels targeting multiple price points, its
experienced management team, its focus on managing and franchising hotels
rather than on ownership, favorable long-term demographic trends and
increasing travel patterns across the world, and a geographically diversified
portfolio of quality brands. These factors are tempered by the cyclical nature
of lodging and the revenue and cash flow variability Marriott experienced
during the last downturn, and the susceptibility of the travel and leisure
industry to global political and financial events.
Our assessment of Marriott's financial risk profile as significant reflects
our expectation that Marriott will likely sustain total debt to EBITDA in the
3.0x-3.25x range on average and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in
the 25% to 30% range.
Marriott's worldwide, systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased
by 7.1% (in actual dollars) in 2011 and our measure of the company's reported
EBITDA grew by 14%, excluding its timeshare unit, spun off in November 2011.
In addition, our measure of reported EBITDA does not include EBITDA generated
by unconsolidated joint ventures. Marriott increased rooms in its lodging
system by 4.1% during the year. It ended 2011 with total lease-adjusted debt
to EBITDA of 2.7x and FFO to total lease-adjusted debt in the low-30% area.
These measures are good compared to our 3.5x maximum debt to EBITDA and 25%
minimum FFO to total debt thresholds for a 'BBB' rating.
The rating is also supported by the improving global lodging environment.
Hotel room demand in the U.S. and in many major global markets where Marriott
has a presence achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011, and we believe
demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more moderate
rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will improve
around 2% in 2012 and 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted at less than
1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe occupancy
will likely grow to about 61% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in average
daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012 and 2013.
These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 3% and 6% in
2012 and in the low-single-digit area in 2013.
Marriott cited cautious optimism for 2012 despite global economic
uncertainties, partly reflecting higher expected group bookings and pricing.
Given our U.S. RevPAR expectation for 2012, we believe Marriott's current
expectation for worldwide systemwide RevPAR to grow 5% to 7% in 2012 is
reasonable. Its operations are weighted toward higher-priced lodging segments
that we expect to experience faster RevPAR growth on average during cyclical
growth periods than the overall industry. In addition, RevPAR improvements in
international markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific regions, have provided
support for Marriott's RevPAR and earnings.
Key aspects of our operating performance expectations are:
-- Marriott expects to open approximately 30,000 rooms in 2012.
-- As a result of RevPAR and room growth, we believe franchise and base
management fees (which we expect to represent about 75% of 2012 EBITDA) will
grow in the high-single-digit area in 2012. Marriott reported it would have
generated $60 million in timeshare franchise fees in 2011 assuming the
timeshare unit was spun off during all of 2011. We have preliminarily assumed
a similar level of timeshare franchise fees in 2012 in our fee growth
expectation.
-- We believe Marriott's relatively small owned and leased hotel segment
(an estimated 10% of 2012 EBITDA) will generate a mid- to high-single-digit
increase in 2012.
-- We have assumed incentive fees (an estimated 14% of 2012 EBITDA)
increase between 10% and 15% in 2012. This is based upon our expectation for
Marriott's RevPAR growth in 2012 and a rough estimate for hotel profit growth
of 2x RevPAR growth. We acknowledge that our growth range is conservative
compared to Marriott's incentive fee guidance for an increase of 20%, and that
the company's guidance incorporates specific contractual terms and hotel
profit forecasts across its portfolio of management agreements.
-- We expect total EBITDA (pro forma for the timeshare spin) will
increase around 10% in 2012.
In the current moderating RevPAR growth environment, the rating also reflects
our belief that Marriott will make financial policy choices regarding share
repurchases over the intermediate term that will enable the company to sustain
credit measures in line with the 'BBB' rating. Marriott repurchased $1.425
billion in shares in 2011, mostly financed with cash and free cash flow. At
December 2011, Marriott had 5.5 million shares available under its repurchase
authority, and on Feb. 10, 2012, the company's board increased this authority
by 35 million shares. Although our leverage measures currently have a good
cushion compared to thresholds, we expect Marriott to borrow to complete share
repurchases in order to keep leverage at 3.00x to 3.25x over the next few
years, which is in line with the company's long-held financial policy and our
'BBB' rating on Marriott.
Liquidity
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months,
Marriott has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria.
Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.
-- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive even in the event of a
15% decline in EBITDA, in our view.
-- We believe Marriott has a high standing in credit markets and a solid
relationship with its banks.
-- We expect the cushion relative to Marriot's 4x leverage covenant to
remain good, and believe the company would not violate the covenant even if
EBITDA unexpectedly declines by 15%.
We expect Marriott to generate around $900 million in operating cash flow in
2012. Additional sources of liquidity are provided by borrowing capacity of
$1.418 billion under a $1.75 billion credit facility due June 2016, and $102
million in cash at December 2011. Marriott's maximum proposed $1.5 billion
commercial paper program is backed up by its revolving credit facility. The
terms of the credit facility are aligned with our criteria and include the
ability to make same-day drawings and diverse bank group participation.
We expect Marriott to sustain an approach to financial risk management and
share repurchases in line with our rating. Marriott's liquidity profile
benefits from the ability to reduce spending when the lodging cycle turns
downward. Marriott expects total investment spending in 2012 of $550 million
to $750 million, including $50 million to $100 million in maintenance capital
spending, and the remainder in development spending, acquisitions, mezzanine
financing and other loans, and equity and other investments. Marriott has $348
million face value of notes maturing in June 2012, which the proposed notes
proceeds will mostly repay. In addition, the company has $400 million in notes
due February 2013. While we project discretionary cash flow will exceed the
2013 debt maturity, given Marriott's share repurchase activity and leverage
policy, we believe Marriott will seek to refinance this maturity when it comes
due.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Marriott reflects our belief that Marriott will
make financial policy choices over the next several years that will enable the
company to sustain adjusted leverage between 3.00x and 3.25x, and FFO to total
adjusted debt between 25% and 30%--in line with our rating. The measures will
provide a cushion versus our thresholds for the rating. The rating
incorporates our expectation that RevPAR in the U.S. lodging industry will
increase 3% to 6% in 2012 and in the low-single-digit area in 2013. We expect
Marriott to generate worldwide systemwide RevPAR gains in 2012 that
incorporate the high end of our U.S. lodging industry range because the
company's operations are weighted toward higher-priced lodging segments (which
we expect to experience faster 2012 RevPAR growth than the overall industry).
Its presence in some faster-growing international markets will also contribute
to these RevPAR gains. We expect EBITDA (pro forma for the timeshare spin) to
increase in the 10% area in 2012.
The timing and magnitude of inflection points in lodging industry performance
have proven to be difficult to forecast with accuracy over several cycles, and
we expect Marriott to incorporate this into its decisions regarding
investments and share repurchases in future periods. Our rating could be
lowered if Marriott adopts a more aggressive leverage policy, or if spending
on investments and share repurchases results in a thinning cushion compared
with our 3.5x maximum debt to EBITDA, and 25% minimum FFO to total debt
thresholds for a 'BBB' rating, particularly at this point in the lodging
cycle. Rating upside is unlikely, given Marriott's stated leverage policy.
Ratings List
Marriott International Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Marriott International Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB
