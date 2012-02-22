Feb 22 - Credit ratings, shown as long-term rating/Outlook or CreditWatch/short-term rating, are local and foreign currency unless otherwise noted. For revised ratings, issue amounts generally represent original issuance amounts. A dash "--" indicates not rated. February 22, 2012 Global Corporate/Sovereign New Ratings African Development Bank ZAR600 mil 0.5% med-term nts ser 413 due 02/23/2022 AAA BP Capital Markets PLC CAD500 mil 2.744% med-term nts ser 77 due 02/24/2017 (Gtd: BP PLC) A Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale US$3 bil 1.75% med-term nts ser 7 due 02/24/2015 AA+ Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. NZD300 mil 4.78% (New Zealand Branch) med-term nts ser 32 due 02/23/2015 AA Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG EUR10 mil fltg rate hypothekenpfandbrief ser 1115 due 03/01/2017 AAA FCE Bank PLC LBP 250 mil 4.825% med-term nts due 02/15/2017 BBB- Federal Home Loan Banks US$15 mil step up bnds due 03/19/2027 AA+ Freddie Mac EUR50 mil 2.% med-term nts due 03/21/2019 AA+ US$50 mil step up med-term nts due 03/15/2027 AA+ ING Groep N.V. EUR701.08 mil 4.125% med-term nts ser 53 due 03/23/2015 A Intesa Sanpaolo SpA EUR1 bil 5.% med-term nts due 02/28/2017 BBB+ JPMorgan Chase & Co. var/fixed rate US$ collared med-term nts due 03/07/2017 A Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities US$25 mil fltg rate 5-year med-term nts ser 18 due 03/01/2017 AA- Marriott International Inc. Sr Unsecd /Sub/Pfd Stk Shelf Debt Filed Under SEC rule 415 (Reg# 333-179554) 02/16/2012: pfd stk prelim BB+ sr unsecd prelim BBB sub prelim BBB- US$400 mil sr nts ser K due 2019 BBB Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. YEN 20 bil var/fixed rate nts ser 3 due 03/02/2017 AAA Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG CHF250 mil fltg rate med-term nts due 02/21/2014 (Gtd: Austria (Republic of)) AA+ Ryder System Inc. US$350 mil med-term nts BBB+ Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) SEK1 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 460 due 07/16/2013 A+ SEK1 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 461 due 01/16/2014 A+ SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 462 due 01/16/2015 A+ Swedbank Mortgage AB NOK75 mil fltg rate sakerstallda obligat ser 907 due 02/24/2016 (Gtd: Swedbank AB) AAA SEK90 mil fltg rate sakerstallda obligat ser 906 due 02/24/2015 (Gtd: Swedbank AB) AAA UniCredit Bank AG EUR10 mil 2.75% med-term nts ser 1680 due 02/27/2013 A EUR30 mil fltg rate capped med-term nts ser 1677 due 09/23/2015 A ViaSat Inc. US$275 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B+ Wells Fargo & Co. US$1.25 bil fltg rate med-term nts due 02/27/2017 A+ Westpac Banking Corp. US$200 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 2012-5 due 08/23/2013 AA- US$250 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 2012-4 due 02/24/2014 AA- US$40 mil 4.845% callable med-term nts ser 1016 due 02/29/2032 AA- February 22, 2012 Global Corporate/Sovereign Revised Ratings To From Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co of Europe Ltd. Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. Ltd. credit rating Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 AA-/WatchN/A-1+ Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Chesapeake Energy Corp. US$300 mil 9% sr nts due 08/15/2012 NR BB+ Commerzbank International S.A. credit rating --/--/-- A/--/A-1 Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. US$231.3 mil revolver bank ln due 06/15/2013 NR BB ERC Ireland Finance Ltd. credit rating SD/--/-- CC/--/-- EUR350 mil sub nts due 08/15/2016 (Gtd: ERC Ireland Holdings Ltd.) D C ERC Ireland Holdings Ltd. credit rating SD/--/-- CC/--/-- ERC Ireland Preferred Equity Ltd. credit rating SD/--/-- CC/--/-- HCR HealthCare LLC US$200 mil 1st lien sr secd revolv bank ln due 12/21/2013 NR B US$700 mil 1st lien sr secd term bank ln due 12/21/2014 NR B KEYCORP Capital VII US$250 mil Shelf Pfd Stk Debt 06/12/2002: pfd stk prelim NR BBB- US$501 mil Shelf Pfd Stk Debt 04/12/2005: pfd stk prelim NR BBB- KEYCORP Capital V US$250 mil Shelf Pfd Stk Debt 06/12/2002: pfd stk prelim NR BBB- US$175 mil 5.875% Trust Preferred Securities (Gtd: KeyCorp) NR BBB- KEYCORP Capital VI US$250 mil Shelf Pfd Stk Debt 06/12/2002: pfd stk prelim NR BBB- US$75 mil 6.125% Trust Preferred Securities NR BBB- KeyCorp US$501 mil Shelf Pfd Stk Debt 04/12/2005: pfd stk prelim NR BBB- KeyCorp Capital VIII US$501 mil Shelf Pfd Stk Debt 04/12/2005: pfd stk prelim NR BBB- US$250 mil 7.% Enhanced Trust Preffered Securities NR BBB- Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG US$20 mil fltg rate snr secd rev facility (RCF) bank ln due 11/16/2015 NR B- Legrand France credit rating A-/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 US$400 mil 8.5% deb due 02/15/2025 A- BBB+ Legrand S.A. credit rating A-/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 EUR300 mil 4.25% bnds due 02/24/2017 A- BBB+ EUR400 mil 4.375% bnds due 03/21/2018 A- BBB+ MS Frontier Reinsurance Ltd. Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN MSI Corporate Capital Ltd. Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN MSIG Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Marriott International Inc. Shelf Sr Unsecd/Sub/Pfd Stk Debt 11/18/2008: pfd stk prelim NR BB+ sr unsecd prelim NR BBB sub prelim NR BBB- Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. credit rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/WatchN/-- Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (London) Ltd. Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. (Europe) Ltd. Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. credit rating Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 AA-/WatchN/A-1+ Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN YEN 300 bil Shelf Sr Unsecd Debt 10/08/2010: sr unsecd prelim A+ AA-/WatchN YEN APANESE CP prog auth amt ¥300 bil A-1 A-1+/WatchN YEN 30 bil 1.31% bnds ser 3 due 12/20/2012 A+ AA-/WatchN YEN 65 bil 1.74% bnds ser 4 due 03/20/2014 A+ AA-/WatchN YEN 70 bil 0.67% bnds ser 5 due 01/27/2016 A+ AA-/WatchN Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Zealand Branch) Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co. Ltd. credit rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/WatchN/-- Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Mitsui Sumitomo Reinsurance Ltd. Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN NIPPONKOA Insurance Co. (Europe) Ltd. credit rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/WatchN/-- Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN NIPPONKOA Insurance Co. Ltd. credit rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/WatchN/-- Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN NIPPONKOA Insurance Co. Ltd. (U.S. branch) Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN NKSJ Himawari Life Insurance Inc. credit rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/WatchN/-- Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Nykredit Bank A/S EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 11/04/2008: sub NR BBB Panasonic Corp. credit rating A-/Negative/A-2 A/Negative/A-1 YEN 500 bil Shelf Sr Unsecd Debt 02/10/2011: sr unsecd prelim A- A YEN APANESE CP prog auth amt ¥500 bil A-2 A-1 YEN 100 bil 1.14% bnds ser 6 due 03/20/2012 A- A YEN 100 bil 2.05% bnds ser 8 due 03/20/2019 A- A YEN 150 bil 0.38% 2-year bnds ser 9 due 03/19/2013 A- A YEN 150 bil 1.081% 7-year bnds ser 11 due 03/20/2018 A- A YEN 200 bil 0.752% 5-year bnds ser 10 due 03/18/2016 A- A YEN 200 bil 1.404% bnds ser 7 due 03/20/2014 A- A Panasonic Finance (America) Inc. credit rating A-/Negative/A-2 A/Negative/A-1 4(2) CP prog auth amt US$3 bil A-2 A-1 Panasonic Finance (Europe) PLC credit rating A-/Negative/A-2 A/Negative/A-1 EURO CP prog auth amt US$1 bil A-2 A-1 Romulus Funding Corp. 4(2) CP prog auth amt US$5 bil (liq: Intesa Sanpaolo SpA) A-2 (sf) A-1 (sf) Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. credit rating B+/Stable/-- B/WatchP/-- US$125 mil revolv cred fac bank ln due 11/03/2012 NR B+/WatchP US$125 mil revolver bank ln due 02/13/2017 BB- 2 US$150 mil second lien sr bank ln due 04/16/2016 NR CCC+/WatchP US$649 mil extended term loan C bank ln due 11/03/2013 NR B+/WatchP US$675 mil term bank ln due 02/13/2019 BB- 2 Sompo Japan Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. credit rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/WatchN/-- Finl Strength Rtg A+ AA-/WatchN YEN 128 bil var rate Subordinated bnds due 05/27/2069 A- A/WatchN Virgin Islands US$63.02 mil 6.5% refinery fac rev (Hovensa Coker proj) bnds ser 2002 due 07/01/2021 NR B Virgin Islands Pub Fin Auth US$63.733 mil 6.5% refinery fac rev (Hovensa Coker proj) bnds ser 2002 due 07/01/2021 NR B