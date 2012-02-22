Feb 22 - Small U.S. regional banks continued their gradual recovery in 2011, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services title "U.S. Regional Banks Reported Satisfactory Performance Results For Fourth-Quarter 2011." "The U.S. regional banks that Standard & Poor's rates all reported satisfactory performance results for fourth-quarter 2011 and were profitable for the third consecutive quarter," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Dan Teclaw. On average, loan growth was sluggish but positive; credit quality improved as nonperforming assets (including restructured loans) and delinquencies declined; and net interest margins (NIMs) remained relatively weak and flat compared with the previous quarter. Although the banks generally had difficulty generating significant new loan volume, some were able to increase their commercial and industrial lending. Some also benefitted from resurgence in commercial real estate (CRE), especially multifamily housing, in their respective markets. These banks' exposure to their regional or local CRE markets remained the most influential factor in their asset quality performance. "However, as the banks continue to work out the problem loans from the recent downturn, we expect asset-quality to stabilize, earnings to improve, and capital levels to strengthen," said Mr. Teclaw. "We also believe that the low interest rates will hamper the banks' NIMs during the first and second quarters of this year until their asset yields improve." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.