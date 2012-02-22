Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings and outlook on Irvington, N.Y.-based Prestige Brands Inc.
(B+/Negative/--) are not immediately affected by the announcement that Genomma
Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (unrated) has submitted a nonbinding
proposal to acquire Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (the parent company of
Prestige Brands Inc.) for $16.60 per share, or approximately $834 million,
excluding Prestige Brands' net debt. Prestige Brands stated that the proposal
lacks detail, and deemed it "highly conditional" since it would require
additional due diligence, significant financing, and shareholder approval.
Genomma Labs also did not engage Prestige Brands prior to making its unsolicited
proposal. At this time Prestige Brands did not indicate specific timing in its
review of Genomma's proposal, although Prestige's board of directors plans to
review the proposal letter and intends to "respond in due course." We will
continue to monitor developments.
In the event a deal is ultimately consummated under terms similar to those
reflected in the initial proposal, our preliminary estimate of an all-debt
financed acquisition (including the assumption of Prestige Brands' debt) could
result in indicative ratios reflective of a highly leveraged financial profile
for the potentially combined business; however, we also recognize the
possibility of an enhanced business risk profile if such a transaction were to
materialize. Pro forma for the recently completed acquisition of certain
over-the counter brands from GlaxoSmithKline, we estimate Prestige Brands had
approximately $1.16 billion of total debt outstanding.