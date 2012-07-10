Overview -- Apax Partners and JMI Equity plan on acquiring Paradigm Ltd. through a combination of equity and senior secured debt. -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Luxembourg-based Pinnacle Holdco S.a.r.l., parent of the Paradigm group of companies, and a provider of software solutions to the global exploration and production industry. -- We are assigning preliminary issue-level ratings to the company's proposed first-lien credit facilities and second-lien term loan. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's stable and growing revenue base and good cash flow generation Rating Action On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Pinnacle Holdco S.a.r.l. The outlook is stable. We also assigned a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '2' to the company's proposed $40 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $290 million first-lien term loan. In addition, we assigned a preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '6' to Pinnacle's proposed $130 million second-lien term loan. The '2' recovery rating indicates expectations for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default by the borrower and the '6' recovery rating indicates expectations for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings on Pinnacle, parent company of the group of companies that composed Paradigm Ltd. prior to its acquisition by Apax Partners and JMI Equity in June 2012, reflect the company's "weak" business profile, characterized by its position in a fairly narrow segment of the exploration and production (E&P) market and its "highly leveraged" financial profile. Offsetting some of these issues is the critical role the company's products play in the E&P process, a strong and rising position in its segment, and a highly recurring revenue base. Pinnacle is a provider of software solutions for the worldwide oil and gas E&P industry. The industry uses Pinnacle's products to accurately and cost-effectively locate and optimally produce oil and gas, with over 700 customers worldwide including majors, independents, national oil companies, universities, and research institutes. Core services include interpretation and modeling products, seismic processing and imaging, and reservoir characterization. The company has over 3,000 active contracts and 15,000 seats. Revenues are geographically diversified, in line with the E&P industry. Its products target and are used by geophysicists and others in the evaluation of E&P potential. The company offers an integrated suite of products--on Linux- and most recently Windows-based platforms, representing the culmination of 10 years and a significant amount of research and development (R&D) spending. In addition, the company has made acquisitions to further complement its own offerings. We view the company's business profile as weak, reflecting its significant market position in a relatively small market, competing with several major and long-established players with greater financial and product resources. However, this is partly offset by its suite of integrated software products that spans the full E&P cycle, an emphasis on establishing relationships with new geoscientists and engineers, and a significant patent portfolio. The company's relationship strategy creates a growing base of future users and enables them to increase penetration of existing customers. The E&P software market itself is a small part of the entire E&P cycle of expenditures, which we expect to continue increasing in the mid-single digits as the industry continues to increase spending in unconventional and deepwater frontiers. With the critical role that the software plays in the cycle, we expect spending in this segment to increase as well. The E&P services industry is dominated by Halliburton and Schlumberger, two major companies that are long established and have greater financial resources. Despite these companies' advantages, Pinnacle's integrated offering of applications has helped it increase share in its areas and win contracts with major oil companies. The company also has long-established relationships with many major and national oil companies as well as independents. The top 10 customers account for nearly half of revenues. Revenues tend to be recurring--nearly two-thirds of 2011 revenues were from either long-term license or maintenance and renewal rates run in the high-90%. The company enjoys gross margins of over 80% and EBITDA margins are in line with the software industry. Pinnacle will have a highly leveraged financial risk profile following the transaction, and we estimate leverage will approach 6x for 2012. We don't believe leverage will drop meaningfully over the next several years. After a spike in 2012 related to a new product introduction, we expect future capital expenditures to be in line with the historical average of about 1.5% of revenues. Our base case assumes mid-single-digit revenue growth rates for the company and EBITDA margins staying near historical averages. This results in leverage remaining above 5x for the next several years, unless all free cash flow goes to debt reduction. Standard & Poor's expects the company to generate about $35 million of free cash flow annually. Liquidity We view Pinnacle's liquidity as "adequate." We expect its sources of cash from operations to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources are available from free cash flow and access to a $40 million revolver. Uses would include needed working capital growth, as the business grows, and modest capital expenditures. Loan amortization is minimal and the loans mature in 2019 and 2020. Pro forma cash is also modest. Other relevant aspects of Pinnacle's liquidity include: -- Sources of cash are likely to be above 1.2x in the next 12 to 24 months. -- Net sources are likely to be positive during the period even if EBITDA falls by 15% to 20%. -- There are no ongoing financial covenants. The revolver will have an incurrence-based leverage ratio. -- Besides the minimal amortization, there are no debt maturities during the next 12 to 24 months. -- We assume there won't be any major acquisitions or share repurchases. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Pinnacle, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect, following this release. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's recurring revenue base and good cash flow generation, which we expect to lead to a slow decrease in leverage. However, if competitive pressures lead to margin compression and leverage approaches the mid- to high-6x level, we could lower the rating. Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/-- Senior Secured $40 mil revolving cred fac B+(prelim) Recovery Rating 2(prelim) $290 mil first-lien term ln B+(prelim) Recovery Rating 2(prelim) $140 mil second-lien term ln CCC+(prelim) Recovery Rating 6(prelim)