July 10 () - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Gramercy Real Estate CDO 2005-1, Ltd./LLC (Gramercy 2005-1) reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 29.2%. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market value and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Since last review, four assets are no longer in the pool, including one loan that paid in full, two discounted payoffs, and a mezzanine interest that took a full loss. Total paydown to class A-1 from loan payoffs, scheduled amortization, diverted interest, and asset sales since last review was $73.9 million resulting in increased credit enhancement to all the rated classes. As of the May 2012 trustee report, all overcollaterization and interest coverage tests are in compliance. In December 2011, $6.1 million of notes were surrendered to the trustee for cancellation, including partial amounts of classes E, F, G and H. Commercial real estate loans (CREL) comprise the majority of the collateral. Approximately 52.7% of the total collateral is whole loans or A-notes while 8.1% is B-notes, 4.3% mezzanine debt, and 2.9% preferred equity interests. CMBS represent 29.8% of the collateral. Since last review, the average Fitch derived rating for the underlying CMBS collateral declined to 'BB/BB-'from 'BB+/BB'. The combined percentage of defaulted loans and assets of concern has increased to 40.2% from 32.5% at last review. Under Fitch's methodology, approximately 60% of the portfolio is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 12.6% from, generally, year-end 2011 or trailing 12-month first quarter 2012. Recoveries are modeled slightly above average at 51.4% due to the high percentage of senior debt. The asset manager provided limited information on the non-cash flowing properties; Fitch made conservative assumptions in modeling those loans. The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is the modeled losses on the CMBS bond collateral (29.8% of the pool). The next component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is a defaulted mezzanine loan (4.3%) secured by ownership interests in a multifamily property located in New York, NY. The property contains over 11,000 residential units and approximately 120,000 square feet of office and retail space. The sponsors' plan was to convert the majority of rent controlled units to market rates; however, the plan has faced significant economic and legal hurdles. The loan became delinquent in January 2010. Fitch modeled no recovery on this highly leveraged mezzanine position. The third largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is a whole loan (8.7%) secured by undeveloped land located within the Coyote Valley of southern San Jose, CA. The original business plan was to market the 279 developable acres for lot sales; however, to date, no sales have occurred. The loan matured July 2, 2012. Fitch modeled a substantial loss on this property in its base case scenario. This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio tests to project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. The breakeven rates for classes A-1 through F pass the cash flow model at the ratings listed below. The Stable Outlooks on classes A-1 through D generally reflect the classes' senior position in the capital structure and cushion in the modeling. The 'CCC' ratings for classes G through K are based on a deterministic analysis that considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the current percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern factoring in anticipated recoveries relative to each classes credit enhancement. Gramercy 2005-1 is a commercial real estate (CRE) CDO managed by GKK Manager LLC (GKKM), an affiliate of Gramercy Capital Corp. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$315,959,163 class A-1 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$ 57,000,000 class A-2 at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$102,500,000 class B at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$ 47,000,000 class C at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$ 12,500,000 class D at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$ 14,993,000 class E at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --$ 15,000,000 class F at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --$ 15,500,000 class G at 'CCCsf'; RE 95%; --$ 27,000,000 class H at 'CCCsf'; RE 10%; --$ 49,500,000 class J at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$ 35,000,000 class K at 'CCsf''; RE 0%. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 2, 2012); --' Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 21, 2011); --'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities' (Nov. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities