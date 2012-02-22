Feb 22 - Overview -- Biopharmaceutical services company Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. is issuing a $300 million senior secured term loan to partly fund a $335 million shareholder dividend. -- We are assigning the term loan a 'B' issue-level rating and a '6' recovery rating. -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on operating subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp. and the 'BB-' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating on that entity's senior secured debt. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's growing EBITDA and continued free cash flow generation will result in adjusted leverage that will decline to about 4.5x over the near term. Rating Action On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' issue-level and '6' recovery rating to Durham, N.C.-based biopharmaceutical services company Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.'s proposed $300 million term loan due 2017. The 'B' issue-level rating is two notches below our 'BB-' corporate credit rating, in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '6'. Proceeds from the loan, along with $50 million of cash, will be used to pay a $335 million shareholder dividend and fees associated with the term loan. At the same time, we are affirming operating subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp.'s 'BB-' corporate credit rating and our 'BB-' issue-level and '4' recovery rating on that entity's senior secured debt. The '6' recovery rating reflects the fact that, despite having the pledge of Quintiles Transnational Corp. stock as security, the loan is the most junior piece of debt in the company's capital structure. The loan is being issued at the holding company level and is subordinated to Quintiles Transnational Corp.'s (the operating entity) senior secured debt. Moreover, the loan does not amortize and, if there is no restricted payment capacity available, is subject to the deferral of interest payments through its paid-in-kind (PIK) toggle feature. However, the more than $200 million restricted payment basket supports our view that the deferred interest feature will not likely be invoked. Rationale The ratings on global biopharmaceutical services provider Quintiles Transnational Corp. reflect an "aggressive" financial risk profile (as we define the term) characterized by a shareholder-friendly financial policy. This financial policy will result in lease adjusted leverage increasing to 5.1x, from 4.5x at Sept. 30, 2011, pro forma for the proposed term loan that will fund a second debt-funded dividend in less than one year. We believe that adjusted leverage will decline to 4.5x over the near-term. The ratings also reflect Quintiles' "satisfactory" business risk profile (as we define the term), supported by the company's industry-leading market position in the growing contract research industry. We believe Quintiles will generate mid- to high-single-digit growth over the near term as it benefits from slight growth in pharmaceutical research and development and an increase in outsourcing by larger pharmaceutical companies. Quintiles also should benefit from an ongoing trend among large pharmaceutical companies to form strategic partnerships with a smaller number of global contract research organizations (CROs), which we expect will shift some market share from the smaller CROs to larger global players such as Quintiles. With 71% of development not outsourced, we expect the growing demand for, and increased penetration of, outsourced pharmaceutical services to be the primary driver of revenue growth over the near term. We expect EBITDA to grow at a mid-single-digit rate, but margins should remain flat because of continued higher costs and expenses and capacity issues within the phase I business. Growing EBITDA will translate into free cash flow that could be applied to debt reduction. Quintiles' "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects a financial policy that uses excess cash and debt capacity for dividends. Pro forma debt leverage for the proposed term loan issuance is 5.1x reflecting higher debt incurred for the second dividend over the past year. Quintiles successfully reduced adjusted leverage following prior debt-financed dividends. However, we do not expect mid-single-digit EBITDA growth and free cash flow to sustain debt leverage at less than 4.5x over the next 12 months. Beyond then, we expect Quintiles to use a growing excess debt capacity for additional dividends and that, over the longer term, it will maintain leverage in the 4x range. Quintiles' position as a global biopharmaceutical services company providing contract services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is key to our belief it has a "satisfactory" business risk profile. The company offers a broad array of services within its two key segments, giving it some revenue diversity. However, Quintiles still depends on broader developments in the pharmaceutical industry, resulting in slower growth in 2009 and 2010. Revenues grew at more than 10% in 2011 because demand has returned for Quintiles' clinical development services, which largely target the late-stage segment of the market, and are less susceptible to contract cancellations. However, contract cancellations remain a risk, because trials can be cancelled by sponsors (or, in some cases, by regulators) with very little notice. Liquidity We view Quintiles' liquidity as "strong". Sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Quintiles' liquidity are: -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months. -- Even when measured over the next 18-24 months, the ratio remains well above 1x. -- If EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses. -- With its ample cash balance and revolver availability, we believe Quintiles can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. -- We expect the company to generate cash flows sufficient to handle its obligations under its debt burden. There are no significant debt maturities over the next several years. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp.'s senior secured credit facility is 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4' indicating our expectation of (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default. The issue-level rating on parent Quintiles Transnational Holdings proposed $300 million term loan due 2017 is 'B' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6' indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Quintiles reflects our expectation that it will maintain its market-leading position in an industry that we expect to have solid long-term growth prospects. Although adjusted leverage will increase to more than 5x following issuance of the proposed term loan, we expect leverage to decline to about 4.5x over the next year and for funds from operations to debt to remain stable at around 17%. Despite our expectations of improving industry conditions in 2012, we do not expect leverage to decline meaningfully beyond that level given the company's history of using cash flows to fund dividends. Moreover, leverage could also increase if Quintiles uses debt to fund acquisitions, given our belief that the contract services industry is in a consolidation phase. Quintiles' aggressive financial policy of using excess debt capacity for dividends, which prevents sustained debt reduction of less than 4x, limits the prospect of a higher rating. However, should the industry re-enter a sharp downturn and Quintiles' suffers a significant operating shortfall that causes EBITDA to decline and debt leverage to be sustained at more than 5x, we could lower the rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Quintiles Transnational Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 4 New Rating Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. Senior Secured US$300 mil term bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 