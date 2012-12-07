Dec 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.
(BB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's recent refinancing.
On Dec. 7, 2012, Wesco refinanced its existing credit facility with a new $200
million revolver due 2017 and a new $625 million term loan due 2017. We will not
be assigning ratings to the new facility. The refinancing does not result in a
material change in the company's debt levels but should reduce interest expense
as a result of the lower pricing in the new facility.