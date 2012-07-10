BRIEF-Moody's upgrades BP's rating to A1; outlook is positive
* Moody's says upgraded to a1 from A2 issuer rating of bp and long term debt ratings of its guaranteed subsidiaries
July 10 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: DeSoto, TexasJuly 10 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on DeSoto, TX. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* HCA announces proposed public offering of senior secured notes