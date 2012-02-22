Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked NotesFeb 22 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report for rating single- and multi-name credit-linked notes. The new criteria report replaces and supersedes the existing criteria report entitled 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes', dated Feb. 24, 2011. There are no significant changes in the rating criteria from the previous version of the report. In the criteria report, Fitch explains key factors, including credit quality of risk-presenting entities, number of risk contributors, and restructuring as a credit event, that will be taken into consideration when a rating is assigned. The full criteria report 'Global Rating Criteria for Single-and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes' is available from the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Derek Miller Senior Director +1 312 368-2076 Galen Moloney Senior Director +1 44 20 3530 1561 Media Relations: Daniel Noonan, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908-0706, Email: daniel.noonan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training