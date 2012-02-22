Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the
announcement by Gannett Co. Inc. (rated 'BB' with a stable rating
outlook) of an expanded share repurchase program and dividend increase, does not
currently affect the rating or outlook on the company. The company expects to
repurchase up to $300 million of its shares over the next two years, and will
increase its quarterly dividend by 2.5x commencing in April 2011, resulting in
an annualized payout of slightly less than 20% of 2011 EBITDA.
These actions are a minor credit negative and are occurring at a time when
operating performance of the company's newspaper publishing operations is
under pressure resulting from a steady loss of advertising revenues to the
Internet. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and underfunded
pension obligations) has remained stable, at around 2.3x over the past year,
as debt repayment has offset declining EBITDA. We expect that the dividend and
share repurchase program will be funded with slightly more than 50% of
operating cash flow. This reduces the amount of cash flow that, in our view,
otherwise would have been available to continue reducing debt to offset likely
pressures on operating performance. Although we expect election and Olympic
advertising to boost results in 2012, we expect a decline in EBITDA in 2013 in
the broadcasting and newspaper groups, a drop in consolidated discretionary
cash flow, and a modest increase in leverage barring further debt repayment.
That said, the company's low current leverage, in our view, is sufficient to
preclude any impact to the rating at the present time.