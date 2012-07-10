July 10 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' to the following Harris County, Texas bonds: --$160.3 million tax and subordinate lien revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of July 16, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms its 'AAA' rating on the following: --$1.1 billion outstanding Harris County, TX limited tax (LT) bonds; --$1.3 billion outstanding Harris County, TX unlimited tax (ULT) bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are payable from an annual property tax levy, limited to $0.80 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV), and a subordinate lien on the proceeds of the county's hotel occupancy tax (HOT). KEY RATING DRIVERS Structural Balance Restored: The county has made considerable progress in restoring structural balance to its financial operations. Substantial budget cuts in fiscal 2012 enabled the county to replenish its financial cushion as demonstrated by very favorable unaudited cash flow results. Improved Liquidity: Year-end cash balances recovered notably in fiscal 2012 and are projected to increase further in fiscal 2013 due to significant budget cuts. A new fund balance policy that allows departments to roll over up to 15% of their budget allocation is also expected to curb year-end spending and boost cash balances. Additional borrowable funds, including the public improvement contingency (PIC) fund and mobility fund, have ample balances to bolster the county's interim cash position. Ample Taxing Margin: Although ample total taxing margin remains, political considerations and the allocation of taxing capacity to numerous component units will continue to restrict the taxing flexibility for county operations. Manageable Debt Profile: The county's large and expansive property tax base should allow the county to address its sizeable capital needs and keep debt service tax rates at modest levels. The overall debt profile is elevated and amortization is average. Prudently, the county maintains an entire year's worth of debt service in reserves. Unincorporated Areas Growing Rapidly: Harris County remains one of the fastest growing counties in the U.S., aided by affordable home prices and ample developable land. Spurred by an expanding toll road system, the majority of growth in the last census occurred in the unincorporated areas of the county. Reliance on these outlying communities on the county to provide services remains a challenge. Energy Sector Still Dominant: While diversification into biomedical research, aerospace, and international trade via the Port of Houston is evident, energy and petrochemical manufacturing remain major determinants of employment and tax base growth. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION RETURN TO STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE: Failure to maintain structural balance and an adequate financial cushion could cause downward pressure on the county's long term credit quality. CREDIT PROFILE Significant Budget Cuts Enabled Structural Balance Recent right sizing by the county has enabled the return of structural balance to it financial operations. The county's significant fiscal 2012 budget cuts, in which 1,090 positions (5.4% of total staff) were eliminated (including 887 positions in the general fund) enabled the county to achieve balanced operations as indicated by very favorable unaudited cash flow results. The fiscal 2012 ending cash balance rose favorably by $111.3 million due to a $73 million gain in total revenues, enabled by a modest 1.3% increase in TAV, transfers from the county's mobility fund, and substantial budget cuts. At $156.9 million, this balance far exceeded the county's prior projection ($34.1 million) and represents 13% of spending. Additional borrowable funds, such as the PIC and mobility funds, have ample balances to bolster the county's cash position. The PIC serves as a rainy day fund and unaudited fiscal 2012 results reflect a $24 million balance in this fund. Including the PIC balance increases the fiscal 2012 ending cash resources to $180.9 million or a solid 15% of spending. The mobility fund, part of the general fund group, posted $166 million in available resources and can serve as a source of short-term borrowing, requiring only commissioners' court approval. In aggregate, available ending cash for fiscal 2012 totals a large $346.9 million or 28.7% of spending. The fiscal 2013 budget is balanced and year to date expenditures are down by a notable $12.8 million or 6% for the first two months of the fiscal year. The use of out-of-county jail facilities, due to overcrowding of the county's detention facilities, has been a significant cost driver in recent years. However, the commissioner's court and the criminal justice courts have made progress in working toward reducing jail populations through diversion programs and improved mental health services. As a result, the county has not utilized any out-of-county jails in the first two months of fiscal 2013, and its own jails have some capacity below the thresholds required by the state. Public safety overtime expenditures, another significant cost for the county, has been reduced through enhanced controls and increased detention staffing, declining by a large 41.6% for the first two months of fiscal 2013. The projected ending cash balance for fiscal 2013 after TAN repayment is $184.2 million, equal to a solid 15.8% of spending. Including PIC funds further bolsters the projected fiscal 2013 ending cash balance. Fitch notes that the county's progress has been aided by a new financial management team which has developed an impressive expert system that allows for the quick access of county-wide financial and personnel information. The system is updated at least weekly and is reportedly used extensively by management to make budget adjustments. Also notable is the county's new fund balance policy that allows departments to roll over up to 15% of their unspent budget allocation to the following fiscal year, providing an incentive to avoid year-end spending sprees. Public Safety Pressures and Accounting Issues Impact Reserves Operating pressures, due primarily to rapidly growing public safety expenditures, led the county's financial reserves to fall below its 15% fund balance policy in fiscal 2009. Tax base stagnation and declines in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, respectively, led to additional thinning in the county's financial reserves. Fiscal 2010 posted a $26.3 million drawdown, but an accounting change caused the unreserved fund balance to decline by $107.7 million. This significant drop from prior years is attributable to an accounting change to separately account for road maintenance in a mobility fund which previously was accounted for in the general operating fund. In fiscal 2011, a $34.2 million transfer from the mobility fund was approved by the commissioners' court for reimbursable projects paid for out of the general fund. However, due to an oversight on the part of the county's internal auditor, the fiscal 2011 audit did not record any such transfer, leading to a negative $22.3 million unreserved fund balance, equal to a negative 1.2% of spending. Fitch notes that the negative fund balance reflected the net balance of the general fund group consisting of the general operating fund, PIC fund, mobility fund, and limited tax debt service fund. The negative unreserved fund balance was the net result of a negative $58.2 million general operating fund and a $36.4 million PIC fund balance. If adjusted to reflect the mobility fund transfer, the fiscal 2011 aggregate unreserved fund balance totaled a modest but positive $13.1 million, equal to a negligible 1% of general operating expenditures. Tax Base Rebounding Modestly Property taxes represent about two-thirds of general fund revenues. Given the current tax rate of $0.39 per $100 of TAV, the county has substantial taxing margin below the $0.80 limit for operations and debt service. After declining by 4.6% in fiscal 2011, the county's TAV grew modestly by 1.3% in fiscal 2012. Notably, the county conservatively budgeted a 2.6% TAV decline in the fiscal 2012 budget. Such stabilization is attributed to relatively stable residential taxable values as home prices were not subject to high rates of appreciation prior to the recession, aided by ample land and limited zoning regulations. The preliminary TAV for fiscal 2013 points to continued modest growth of 2%, most of which is attributed to new construction. Notably, within Houston, building permits are up by a large 48% for total of $1.47 billion for the first four months of calendar 2012 compared to last year. Elevated Overall Debt Profile Overall debt ratios are moderately high at $6,661 per capita and 7.6% of market value including the county's 350 underlying jurisdictions. However, overall debt ratios do not account for substantial state support for local school district debt. The county's remaining bond authorization is large at $490 million, although the county does not plan to issue any new money in the next 12 months. Capital needs, while extensive, appear to be manageable, given the county's history of a measured pace of debt issuance. The current offering will refund the county's limited tax and subordinate lien revenue bonds, series 2004B, which are scheduled for a mandatory tender in August 2012. Parity bonds are structured to allow full payment by HOT receipts alone. The double-barreled limited tax pledge of the bonds requires the county to adjust the property tax debt service levy in the event HOT receipts are insufficient to pay debt service. Ample borrowable funds are available to cover any HOT receipt shortfalls in advance of the next budget cycle. County employees participate in the Texas County and District Retirement System, a cost sharing multiple employer plan which is adequately funded at 79% using Fitch-adjusted measures. The county's contribution in fiscal 2011 totaled $89.5 million, equal to 5.4% of general fund spending and transfers out, which Fitch considers manageable. Employees' other post employment benefits (OPEB) are administered by the county's own agent multiple employer healthcare plan which it funds on a pay-go basis. Unincorporated Areas of County Lead Population Gains Encompassing the city of Houston and with a population totaling 4.2 million, Harris County is the largest county in Texas and the third largest in the nation. The county experienced a large 20% population gain in 2000-2010 with a notable 75% of gains occurring in the unincorporated areas. Before rising last year, falling oil prices took their toll on the job market of the Houston metropolitan statistical area (MSA), pushing unemployment above 8% starting in the latter half of 2009. A resurgent energy sector aided economic recovery starting in 2011 and favorable economic trends have led the MSA's unemployment rate to fall to 6.9% by May 2012, on par with the state average but well below the national average of 7.9%.