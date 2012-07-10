BRIEF-HCA announces proposed public offering of senior secured notes
* HCA announces proposed public offering of senior secured notes
July 10 Moody's affirms A1 rating on Southern California Public Power Authority's Natural Gas Project A (Burbank); outlook stable
* Dime Community Bancshares files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rPmwzb)