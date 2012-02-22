BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on Citigroup Global Markets Inc.'s series 2012-1 $3.9 billion senior secured notes by removing the outlook. The 'A' rating on the issue remains unchanged. This issue does not have an outlook. We assigned an outlook to this issue in error. The ratings and outlook on the issuer of the program, Citigroup Global Markets (A/Negative/A-1), remain unchanged. RATINGS LIST Outlook Removed To From Citigroup Global Markets Inc. $3.9 bil. senior secured notes A A/Negative Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.