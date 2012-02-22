NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it assigned ratings to U.S.-based Eastman Kodak Co. (Kodak)'s $950 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facility, comprising a $250 million revolving credit facility and a $700 million term loan due July 2013. We rate the revolver 'B+' and the term loan 'B-'. The company's corporate credit rating remains 'D'. Kodak filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code on Jan. 19, 2012. The higher rating on the DIP revolver reflects its senior repayment position and borrowing base restrictions with regard to cash, accounts receivable, inventory, machinery, and equipment relative to the DIP term loan under a liquidation scenario. It also reflects our expectation that the revolving facility has likely full repayment prospects even in a liquidation scenario. The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's view of the likelihood of repayment of the DIP loans in full upon the company's reorganization and emergence from bankruptcy, as well as our assessment of the lenders' prospect for full recovery in the event that liquidation becomes necessary. The DIP loan ratings are point-in-time ratings we assigned on the date we performed the analysis, based on information provided and available at such time and the assumptions that we outline in this report. We will withdraw these ratings shortly after publishing and Standard & Poor's will not review, modify, or monitor the ratings based on subsequent information or changes to market conditions. The $250 million asset-based DIP revolver (ABL) consists of $225 million available to Kodak and $25 million available to Kodak Canada Inc. Kodak is the sole borrower under the term loan. The ABL is guaranteed by Kodak's direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries, and Kodak Canada's direct and indirect wholly owned Canadian subsidiaries in the case of the Canadian revolver. The ABL has a first-priority security interest on cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and machinery and equipment and a second-priority lien on the collateral securing the term loan. The term loan has a first-priority security interest on essentially the rest of the assets, including real property, intellectual property, and a 65% stock pledge of first-tier foreign subsidiaries. It has a second-priority security interest on the ABL collateral. Availability under the revolver is governed by a borrowing base, which consists of 1) 85% of eligible trade receivables, plus 2) the lesser of 65% of cost of eligible inventory and 85% of the net orderly liquidation value of eligible inventory, plus 3) the lesser of $35 million and 75% of net orderly liquidation value of eligible machinery and equipment, minus reserves, which include a permanent availability block that holds U.S. borrowing capacity $25 million below the stated commitment amount. Financial covenants include minimum consolidated adjusted EBITDA starting from a shortfall of $105 million as of April 30, 2012, with gradual step-ups turning into a surplus requirement of $40 million as of Feb. 28, 2013, and finally ending in a minimum of $175 million as of June 30, 2013. There is a minimum U.S. liquidity covenant of $250 million until March 31, 2012, then $150 million until Sept. 30, 2012, and any day after $100 million. Although Kodak has certain legacy businesses that are profitable and generate positive cash flow, we believe its ability to reorganize and raise sufficient capital to fully repay the DIP loans at emergence could be complicated by film's ongoing secular decline, prospects for continued large cash expenditures in printing markets targeted for growth, costs to restructure and revive core businesses, and uncertainty regarding the ability to monetize noncore intellectual property (IP). In our opinion, the company's value as a going concern is a result of its profitable core businesses, which are Prepress Solutions, Document Scanners, and Kiosk business lines. Kodak plans to grow by building its businesses in the consumer and commercial print markets. However, Kodak currently has low-single-digit consumer ink jet printer market share and relatively modest collective consumer and commercial printing revenues in growth markets of about $1.2 billion. Growing these businesses in competitive markets while restructuring its core operations, exiting noncore markets, and funding its significantly underfunded employee benefit obligations is likely to continue to produce operating losses and cash flow deficits in 2012. In recent years, Kodak has relied on significant proceeds from licensing noncore IP and the sale of noncore assets to fund its plan to transform itself from a traditional film manufacturer into a digital technology company. However, this cash source shrank dramatically in 2011 and legal ruling on the validity of key patents remains unsettled. The DIP facility provides the company interim liquidity relief, however, the factors that drove Kodak into bankruptcy remain. Absent a large monetary settlement of its digital patents, we believe that there are risks surrounding Kodak's liquidity and ability to meet its covenants. In particular, we are concerned that the company's cash flow drain would lead to a violation of its minimum U.S. liquidity covenant in the later part of this year. Ultimately, we expect proceeds from additional licensing agreements or the outright sale of Kodak's noncore IP portfolio to help address its liquidity needs and enhance lender recovery prospects. Nonetheless, there is a wide range of possible outcomes, given a history of favorable and unfavorable patent validity rulings and it is difficult for us to predict the actual nominal value and timing of monetization. In light of these uncertainties, we characterize Kodak's ability to fully repay the DIP through a timely reorganization as high risk and note that DIP lenders could be incentivized to force liquidation if there is no clear path to a successful and timely IP settlement. As part of our DIP loan rating analysis, we assessed the DIP lenders' prospect for full recovery of principal in the event that the company's efforts to reorganize are unsuccessful and that bankruptcy converts to liquidation. For the purposes of this analysis, we consider the orderly liquidation value of the company's assets for the collateral securing the DIP loans. This analysis also contemplates that a liquidation scenario is most likely in the event that the monetization of its noncore IP assets falls well short of its expectations. We applied the following estimated advance rates to the company's Dec. 31, 2011, balance-sheet values: -- Trade receivables 70% -- Inventory 50% -- Machinery & equipment 20% -- Real property 10% Other assumptions of the liquidation analysis include: -- A fully drawn ABL revolver less $25 million of U.S. availability block. -- About $50 million of cash remain on the balance sheet, which coincides with our assessment that the company would violate its minimum U.S. liquidity covenant. -- An estimated distressed patent sale value of about $220 million (approximately 10% of third-party valuations) under the assumption that the IP monetization plan is unsuccessful. We view the IP monetization plan as subject to a wide range of possible outcomes. Our liquidation scenario considers an unsuccessful outcome. -- Estimated liquidation and administrative expenses of 7% of the gross proceeds. No residual value available from the stock pledge of the U.K. and Germany subsidiaries due to structurally senior foreign indebtedness and liabilities, including $1.2 billion of U.K. pension liabilities and about $80 million of German notes. For the rest of first-tier foreign subsidiaries that provide a 65% stock pledge, we assigned similar advance rates to their liquid assets. Given these assumptions, the net proceeds available for distribution of about $951 million would provide for substantial overcollateralization of the DIP revolver and about 1x coverage for the DIP term loan. Given the priority position of the asset-based revolver over the term loan, the DIP revolver rating is enhanced at 'B+', while the DIP term loan rating is unenhanced at 'B-'. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Corporate Ratings Criteria--Secured Debt/Recovery Ratings, Overview; Bank Loan Rating Methodology; Collateral Value Analysis; Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) Financing, Oct. 28, 2004 -- Debtor-In-Possession (DIP) Financing, Nov. 4, 2003 RATINGS LIST Eastman Kodak Co. Corporate Credit Rating D/--/-- New Ratings Eastman Kodak Co. $250M revolving credit facility due 2013 B+ $700M term loan due 2013 B- 