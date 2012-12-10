(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Bahrain Telecommunications Co., a former incumbent fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in Bahrain, is acquiring a number of telecom assets from Cable & Wireless Communications in a two-step deal for a total consideration of $1 billion. -- We understand the deal will be funded with new debt, but expect post-transaction leverage to remain in line with our target for the current rating. -- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings. -- The negative outlook mirrors that on the sovereign rating. Rating Action On Dec. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term foreign and local currency corporate credit ratings on Bahrain's largest telecommunications operator, Bahrain Telecommunications Co. (Batelco). The outlook is negative. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that the acquisition of assets of about $1 billion from Cable & Wireless Communications PLC will not negatively affect Batelco's credit quality. We understand that as a first step, Batelco will acquire operations in Les Maldives, Guernsey, Les Seychelles, and several other islands, as well as 25% of the company that owns 55% of Monaco Telecom for about $680 million to be closed in first-quarter 2013. Second, Batelco will also aim to increase its stake in Monaco Telecom to controlling, which could take a year to complete and would cost another $345 million. Although we see limited synergies for Batelco from the acquisition and acknowledge the risks of integration and management of island assets that are geographically spread, we do not expect our assessment of Batelco's business risk profile to change as a result of the transaction. We view the credit quality of the acquired assets at the level similar to that of Batelco's existing operations. We also believe that the acquisition will remain commensurate with our current assessment of Batelco's financial risk profile. We forecast that even with 100% debt financing post-transaction, leverage will remain at about 2x, commensurate with our expectations for the current rating. We also do not expect any weakening in Batelco's liquidity as we understand that the company has obtained commitment for financing the first phase of the transaction in the form of a bridge loan and has significant cash balances on hand to almost fully finance the second phase. The ratings on Batelco are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's assesses at 'bb+', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Batelco, which we consider a government-related entity (GRE), in the event of financial distress. In turn, the SACP reflects our assessment of Batelco's business risk profile as "fair" and of the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate." Batelco's business risk profile is constrained by its limited scale, which potentially exposes the company to risks of competition with larger and financially stronger peers in its home market, namely subsidiaries of Saudi Telecom and Zain. It is further constrained by the company's operating performance that is weakening largely because of competition, and its expansion into countries with high country risk. That said, Batelco's market position is currently strong in its home market, as the company remains a clear leader in the highly profitable post-paid mobile telephony market. Batelco's financial risk profile is primarily supported by its moderate debt leverage and its robust cash flow generation, which is consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile. These positives are partly offset by a payment of a high percentage of cash flow paid as dividends, which constraints financial flexibility. Liquidity Batelco's liquidity prior to the acquisition was adequate, reflecting its minimal debt and significant cash balances of Bahrain dinar (BHD) 87 million ($231 million). Although we expect Batelco to use a significant part of its cash to finance the acquisition, we expect liquidity to remain adequate post-closure. The company has obtained commitment for bridge financing in the amount of $650 million, which will be sufficient to fully finance the first step of the transaction that is planned to close in first-quarter 2013. We expect Batelco to proactively seek financing for the second phase of the transaction in 2013, as well as to refinance the bridge with long-term debt. Outlook The negative outlook mirrors the outlook on the sovereign rating. Accordingly, a downgrade of the Kingdom of Bahrain will trigger a one-notch downgrade of Batelco. In our base-case scenario we assume that Batelco will maintain its strong market position in Bahrain, and will avoid a further decline in profitability because of competitive pressures. We assume that revenue growth in Jordan will fully offset the revenue decline in Bahrain, resulting in flat revenue growth in 2013 (not including the acquired assets). We believe that in 2013 Batelco will continue implementing its cost-savings program, which should support the EBITDA margin in Bahrain at above 30%. We also assume that post-transaction leverage will remain commensurate with our target of Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 3x. A significant reduction in the state's shareholding in Batelco and consequent reappraisal of our GRE assessment could also lead to a one-notch downgrade. Accordingly, the outlook could be changed to stable in case of a similar rating action on the sovereign. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Bahrain Telecommunications Company Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)