Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded nine subordinate classes of ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2006-3, and affirmed the super senior and mezzanine 'AAA' classes. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect Fitch expected losses across the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 7.5% of the remaining pool. Expected losses of the original pool are at 9.42%, including losses realized to date. Fitch has designated 64 loans (34.06% of the pool balance) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which include seventeen loans (7.89%) currently in special servicing. Five of the Fitch Loans of Concern (16.12%) are within the transaction's top 15 loans by unpaid principal balance. Fitch expects that classes G thru K may eventually be fully depleted from losses associated with loans currently in special servicing. As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by approximately 8.79% (including 2.58% in realized losses) to $2.21 billion from $2.43 billion at issuance. No loans are currently defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting the classes E through Q. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the Atrium Hotel Portfolio loan (11.13%), the largest loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a portfolio of six full-service hotels located in six metropolitan areas across six different states. The properties are well located in their respective markets with close proximate to downtown areas, airports, universities, and convention centers. Five of the six hotels are flagged by Hilton Hotels as Embassy Suites. The net operating income (NOI) debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) improved to 1.66 times (x) for year to date (YTD) September 2011, compared to 1.24x for year end (YE) December 2010. The 2011 improvement is primarily attributed to increased revenues at four out of the six hotels. All six properties are currently performing well relative to their respective competitive sets, according to Smith Travel Research December 2011 reports on the individual properties. The portfolios combined occupancy reported at 75% for trailing 12 month (TTM) December 2011. The second largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a 156,846sf retail center (1.07%) in Gibert, AZ. The movie theater anchored (28% of net rentable area (NRA)) property had experienced cash flow issues from occupancy declines due to a slow leasing market as well as newer competition in the subject area. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2011 due to payment default. The receiver, which was appointed in November 2011, is currently interviewing leasing agents and marketing firms. The December 2011 rent roll reported occupancy at 82%. The third largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a 142-unit multifamily property (0.86%) located in Tucson, AZ. The servicer reported current occupancy at 90%. The loan transferred in December 2008 due to payment default. The Borrower subsequently filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in September 2009. In October 2010 the Bankruptcy Court had ruled for the lender to modify the loan at specific terms, which included a significant principal reduction. The special servicer had appealed the ruling, which was denied by the US District Court of AZ in July 2011. The servicer is again appealing the decision to the US Court of Appeals. Briefings are anticipated to begin by late March or early April 2012. Fitch downgrades the following classes, and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$191 million class AJ to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$48.5 million class B to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$18.2 million class C to 'B-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$48.5 million class D to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 100%; --$21.2 million class E to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf; RE 100% --$36.4 million class F to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 15% --$24.3 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0% --$21.2 million class H to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0% --$12.1 million class J to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0% Fitch also affirms the following classes, and revises Ratings Outlooks as indicated: --$129 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$34 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$108 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$971.8 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$304.1 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$242.5 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; Classes K through P will remain at 'Dsf', RE 0% due to realized losses. Class A-1 has repaid in full. Fitch does not rate class Q, which has been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Fitch does not rate the interest-only class XR. On Feb. 28, 2011 Fitch withdrew the rating on the interest-only classes XP abd XC. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the ratings on these classes, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions