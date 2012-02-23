Feb 23 - Peugeot S.A. (BB+/Negative/B) recently acknowledged that it is discussing potential cooperation and alliances with various industry partners above and beyond existing partnerships. Various news reports have named General Motors Co. (GM, BB+/Stable/--) as one possible party to the discussions. Alliances and even joint ventures are common in the global auto sector, although the track record is mixed. Still, we view these recent reports as consistent with the profitability challenges facing many volume automakers in Europe this year. We assume European passenger car registrations are likely to be down by at least 5% this year after a 1.7% decline in 2011 and, unlike in North America, only modest capacity and headcount reductions were taken during the 2008-2009 downturn. Should the reports be true, the likelihood of any near-term agreement for cooperation remains uncertain. Still, our initial view is that we do not foresee any near-term rating implications from such an alliance for either Peugeot or GM. Based on industry history, we would be wary of the challenges of implementing almost any significant alliance between two large automakers. In addition, the focus of GM's footprint is in Germany and the U.K., while Peugeot is concentrated in France. On the other hand, we believe cooperation on a range of issues (e.g., engine technology) can spread high fixed costs over a broader production base. For now, though, we believe these sorts of discussions occur fairly regularly, and we are a long way from any sense of tangible benefits or costs. Primary Credit Analysts: Robert Schulz, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7808; robert_schulz@standardandpoors.com Eric Tanguy, Paris (33) 1-44 20 6715; eric_tanguy@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contacts: Jan Willem Plantagie, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-131; jan_plantagie@standardandpoors.com Dan Picciotto, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7894; dan_picciotto@standardandpoors.com 