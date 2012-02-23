OVERVIEW -- ALM V Ltd./ALM V LLC's note issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. -- We assigned our rating to class A-1 notes. -- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, among other factors. Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its rating to ALM V Ltd./ALM V LLC's $273.0 million floating-rate notes (see list). The transaction is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The rating reflects our assessment of: -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: ALM V Ltd./ALM V LLC, published Feb. 2, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities In CDOs, published Dec. 9, 2009. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, published March 19, 2008. -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash Flow CLOs, published July 11, 2007. -- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands Special-Purpose Entities, published July 18, 2002. -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, published March 21, 2002. RATINGS ASSIGNED ALM V Ltd./ALM V LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A-1 AAA (sf) 273.00 A-2 NR 37.20 B (deferrable) NR 37.70 C (deferrable) NR 14.90 D (deferrable) NR 25.70 Subordinated notes NR 47.48 NR--Not rated.