Dec 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed EUR2.25 billion equivalent senior secured
debt facilities to be borrowed by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE;
BB+/Stable/--), Fresenius Finance II BV, and Fresenius US Finance I Inc. At the
same time, we assigned a recovery rating of '2' to the proposed facilities,
reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for debtholders in
the event of a payment default.
In addition, we affirmed our 'BB+' issue rating on FSE's senior unsecured,
guaranteed debt facilities. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged
at '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for
debtholders in the event of a payment default.
Finally, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on FSE's EUR300 million euro notes.
The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '6', reflecting our
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for debtholders.
The issue and recovery ratings on the existing senior secured debt remain
unchanged at 'BBB-' and '2', respectively, although we expect to withdraw
these ratings on completion and drawdown of the proposed debt facilities.
The ratings on the proposed debt facilities are subject to our review of the
final documentation.
The proposed refinancing leads to a significant potential increase in the
amount of senior secured debt in the capital structure (assuming full drawings
on the revolving credit facilities ). Nevertheless, recovery prospects
for the proposed facilities would, in our view, remain above 100%, and benefit
from a material simplification of the collateral structure compared with the
existing senior secured facilities. However, the recovery rating of '2' on the
proposed (and existing) facilities reflects our view that their structural and
contractual seniority, and the recovery value available, would unlikely be
sufficient to support, in line with our criteria, any upward notching of the
issue rating in the event that we raise the corporate credit rating on FSE to
'BBB-'. (For more details, see "2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue,"
published April 15, 2008.)
The subordination of the senior unsecured notes means that we view recovery
prospects for these instruments as more volatile than for the senior secured
debt. Although we maintain a recovery rating of '3' on the unsecured notes,
the proposed senior secured facilities make provisions for significant levels
of incremental debt. This, in our view, leaves the unsecured notes exposed to
lower recovery prospects if FSE uses the flexibility under the senior secured
facilities' documentation to increase the proportion of secured debt in the
capital structure. However, any increase is subject to a limitation on senior
secured debt leverage at the point of incurrence.
We understand that FSE will use the proposed facilities to meet debt
maturities, including refinancing existing commitments under its senior
secured RCF and term loan A. The documentation provides for additional
issuance (currently uncommitted) under a term loan B, which FSE will utilize
to refinance commitments under the existing senior secured term loan D. We
understand that FSE can only draw on the proposed facilities on full
refinancing of the existing senior secured facilities, including term loan D.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The proposed facilities have direct security from share pledges over and
guarantees from Fresenius Kabi, as well as a guarantee from Fresenius ProServe
GmbH. We consider the security package to be relatively weak, albeit somewhat
less complex than that for the existing senior secured facilities.
The documentation for the proposed facilities provides for the refinancing of
the existing term loan D, as well as providing significant flexibility for
additional indebtedness to be incurred under certain circumstances. The
facilities also benefit from interest coverage and total leverage financial
maintenance covenants.
Our simulated default scenario envisages distressed operations at:
-- Fresenius Kabi, stemming from increased competition for key products
including Heparin, and delayed intravenous drug launches;
-- Fresenius Helios, due to some hospital acquisitions, which we assume
Fresenius Helios would not be able to make profitable fast enough; and
-- Fresenius Vamed, although to a lesser extent than at Fresenius Kabi
and Fresenius Helios.
We have revised our year of default to 2018, from 2015, assuming that FSE is
unable to refinance the senior secured facilities due that year. At the point
of default, we assume that EBITDA would have declined to EUR694 million, higher
than our previous assessment of EUR530 million.
Based on an EBITDA multiple of 6.5x, our stressed enterprise value is EUR4.5
billion, which we adjust upward to EUR5.0 billion to account for a stressed
valuation of FSE's stake in Fresenius Medical Care. From this, we deduct
enforcement costs of EUR350 million and priority liabilities totaling EUR699
million, leaving EUR3.7 billion available for the secured creditors. Assuming
EUR2.2 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default, there is
sufficient value for full recoveries, with the surplus available to the senior
unsecured notes. We assume EUR1.6 billion of unsecured notes outstanding at the
point of default. Thereafter, there is negligible value for the EUR300 million
euro notes due 2014, which we assume will be refinanced on similar terms.
Although coverage on the senior unsecured notes is nominally higher than 70%,
we cap the recovery rating on these instruments at '3' in accordance with our
criteria for rating unsecured debt.
