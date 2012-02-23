Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating on Akron, Ohio-based The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.'s proposed $700 million in senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2022. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '5' to the notes, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive modest recovery (10%-30%) in the event of a payment default. Net proceeds of this offering, together with cash and cash equivalents, will be used to redeem all of the company's $650 million 10.5% senior notes due 2016, at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount plus a premium as well as accrued and unpaid interest as of the redemption date. We expect the company to exercise its option to redeem these 10.5% senior notes on or before May 15, 2012 and pay the associated premium and accrued interest. The notes are senior unsecured obligations of Goodyear Tire and the guarantors, ranking equal in right of payment with existing and future unsubordinated debt. The notes will also be effectively subordinated to all existing and future secured debt of the company and subsidiary guarantors to the extent of the collateral securing the debt. Our BB-/Stable/-- rating on Goodyear Tire reflects the company's high leverage and the substantial competition in both the replacement and original equipment tire markets. (Please see our report on Goodyear Tire, published Dec.14, 2011, and the recovery report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned $700 mil. sr unsec notes due 3/15/22 B+ Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.