Feb 23 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arran Residential Mortgages Funding 2011-1 plc, a UK Prime transaction originated by National Westminster Home Loans Ltd. and The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc. (RBS). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmations reflect that the transaction's performance has been in line with Fitch's expectations and that each class of notes has a sufficient level of credit enhancement. Arrears marginally trended up in the first two reporting periods so that loans in arrears by three months or more currently stand at 0.1%. Given transactions tend to close with minimal or no loans in arrears, this trend is common in the early stages of a transaction's life. Furthermore, at this stage, no loans have defaulted. Whilst the number of loans in arrears is too small to form strong causations, early indications are that fixed-rate borrowers are having a greater than proportionate effect on arrears levels. The is likely due to the current higher weighted average interest rate on fixed-rate loans compared to floating-rate loans. As a large proportion of the outstanding 51.2% of fixed-rate loans in the collateral pool are expected to have reverted to the Standard Variable Rate (SVR) by YE2013, it is likely that borrower affordability will improve, at least in the near term, for a number of fixed-rate borrowers. However, this will also be dependent on any future movements in RBS's SVR. The rating actions are as follows: Class A1B (ISIN XS0566752480) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A1C (ISIN US04271GAA67) affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable Class A2A (ISIN XS0609431845) affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable Class A2B (ISIN XS0566756127) affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable Class A2C (ISIN US04271GAB41) affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable Class A3A (ISIN XS0609432652) affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable Class M (ISIN XS0566758172) affirmed at 'AAsf', Outlook Stable Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor and Servicer Reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August, 2011 and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK' dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions