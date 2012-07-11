July 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Geneva-based Pictet & Cie's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Pictet's ratings are based on the bank's well-established and broad international private banking and asset management franchise, the partnership's consistent risk aversion and low balance sheet risk exposure, adequate profitability as well as solid liquidity and capital positions. The ratings also consider the cyclical pressure on the wealth management industry in general, notably the low interest rate environment, the elevated Swiss franc and sluggish market developments, and structural changes in the Swiss private banking industry, in particular pressure on the traditional Swiss offshore private banking model, rising regulatory costs and increasing litigation risks. However, due to its size, diversification and impeccable track record, Pictet is in Fitch's view better placed than most peers to face these challenges. While Pictet's ratings are able to absorb cyclical and to a certain degree structural challenges in the private banking industry, the bank's ratings are sensitive to potentially sizeable litigation or operational losses in the context of the ever-tighter regulated wealth management industry although Fitch deems the occurrence of such losses unlikely. An increasing balance sheet risk appetite, also considered unlikely, or the bank's inability to adjust its cost base to the currently difficult operating environment, could also put Pictet's ratings under pressure. Given the already high ratings compared to peers, ratings upside potential is limited. Despite lower average assets under management and custody (CHF336.3bn at end-2011) and the appreciation of the Swiss franc, Pictet's operating profitability remained resilient in 2011 and Q112 and continued to compare well with domestic and international peers. Pictet's financial flexibility is underpinned by high-quality and stable revenue and a relatively flexible cost base. Fitch believes profit will remain resilient in the continued difficult investment environment. Pictet's main risks are reputational, operational and strategic, mitigated by a sound risk management framework. Operational losses have to date been small. Fitch notes that litigation against Swiss private banks, notably from US authorities, has increased in recent years, and any substantial litigation against Pictet - while currently considered unlikely by Fitch - could have a negative impact on Pictet's ratings. Pictet's balance sheet is liabilities-driven, short-term and well matched by currency and maturity, ensuring solid structural liquidity. A high proportion of Pictet's assets relate to cash, central bank exposure or short-term exposure to highly rated bank counterparties, with minimal exposure to long-term or illiquid assets. Capitalisation is strong, and Pictet aims to maintain a high core Tier 1 ratio (16.9% at end-2011). Fitch expects the impact from Basel III to be small. Founded in Geneva in 1805, Pictet is the largest of Switzerland's 12 remaining traditional private bankers and one of the five largest domestic wealth managers. It has meaningful onshore presences in about a dozen European and non-European countries and is the only private banker with a significant asset management franchise. Under Swiss law, a private banker is a banking firm owned by individuals through a partnership with unlimited joint and several liability. By law, Pictet is not required to publish its financial statements as it does not solicit deposits from the public. In Fitch's view, support from the Swiss authorities cannot be relied upon. Support from within the Swiss private banking sector is possible but has not been factored into Pictet's ratings. If needed, creditors would have recourse only to the partners, including their personal wealth. A full rating report on Pictet & Cie will be made available on www.fitchratings.com in the coming weeks.Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Maria Jose Lockerbie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1083 Committee Chairperson Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 8408