July 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Geneva-based Pictet & Cie's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Viability Rating
(VR) at 'aa-', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No
Floor'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
Pictet's ratings are based on the bank's well-established and broad
international private banking and asset management franchise, the partnership's
consistent risk aversion and low balance sheet risk exposure, adequate
profitability as well as solid liquidity and capital positions.
The ratings also consider the cyclical pressure on the wealth management
industry in general, notably the low interest rate environment, the elevated
Swiss franc and sluggish market developments, and structural changes in the
Swiss private banking industry, in particular pressure on the traditional Swiss
offshore private banking model, rising regulatory costs and increasing
litigation risks. However, due to its size, diversification and impeccable track
record, Pictet is in Fitch's view better placed than most peers to face these
challenges.
While Pictet's ratings are able to absorb cyclical and to a certain degree
structural challenges in the private banking industry, the bank's ratings are
sensitive to potentially sizeable litigation or operational losses in the
context of the ever-tighter regulated wealth management industry although Fitch
deems the occurrence of such losses unlikely. An increasing balance sheet risk
appetite, also considered unlikely, or the bank's inability to adjust its cost
base to the currently difficult operating environment, could also put Pictet's
ratings under pressure. Given the already high ratings compared to peers,
ratings upside potential is limited.
Despite lower average assets under management and custody (CHF336.3bn at
end-2011) and the appreciation of the Swiss franc, Pictet's operating
profitability remained resilient in 2011 and Q112 and continued to compare well
with domestic and international peers. Pictet's financial flexibility is
underpinned by high-quality and stable revenue and a relatively flexible cost
base. Fitch believes profit will remain resilient in the continued difficult
investment environment.
Pictet's main risks are reputational, operational and strategic, mitigated by a
sound risk management framework. Operational losses have to date been small.
Fitch notes that litigation against Swiss private banks, notably from US
authorities, has increased in recent years, and any substantial litigation
against Pictet - while currently considered unlikely by Fitch - could have a
negative impact on Pictet's ratings.
Pictet's balance sheet is liabilities-driven, short-term and well matched by
currency and maturity, ensuring solid structural liquidity. A high proportion of
Pictet's assets relate to cash, central bank exposure or short-term exposure to
highly rated bank counterparties, with minimal exposure to long-term or illiquid
assets.
Capitalisation is strong, and Pictet aims to maintain a high core Tier 1 ratio
(16.9% at end-2011). Fitch expects the impact from Basel III to be small.
Founded in Geneva in 1805, Pictet is the largest of Switzerland's 12 remaining
traditional private bankers and one of the five largest domestic wealth
managers. It has meaningful onshore presences in about a dozen European and
non-European countries and is the only private banker with a significant asset
management franchise.
Under Swiss law, a private banker is a banking firm owned by individuals through
a partnership with unlimited joint and several liability. By law, Pictet is not
required to publish its financial statements as it does not solicit deposits
from the public. In Fitch's view, support from the Swiss authorities cannot be
relied upon. Support from within the Swiss private banking sector is possible
but has not been factored into Pictet's ratings. If needed, creditors would have
recourse only to the partners, including their personal wealth.
