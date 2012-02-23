Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has published its fourth quarter 2011 Building Materials Volume and Pricing Trends Report. As expected, revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2011 was driven primarily by higher prices, particularly for coatings, aggregates and roofing products. Fitch expects pricing growth for most building materials to moderate this year. Pricing actions during 2012 are unlikely to be as robust as those implemented last year, as inflation in raw material costs appears to be moderating. Additional pricing increases may be difficult to achieve, particularly if demand remains lackluster and raw material costs do not meaningfully rise further. The full report, 'Building Materials Volume and Pricing Trends: Fourth-Quarter 2011' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Building Materials Volume and Pricing Trends