July 11 - Fitch Ratings places the 'A-' rating assigned to four multifamily project bonds supported by Florida Housing Finance Corporation's affordable housing guarantee fund on Rating Watch Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The bond series are being placed on Rating Watch Negative because the developments listed below have been approved to receive the second round of funding under the State Apartment Incentive Loan Funding for Extremely Low-Income (SAIL ELI) program. The new funding will be used to redeem a portion of the bonds. The bond redemptions are scheduled for dates between Aug. 1 and Dec. 1, 2012 and, therefore, the loan and bond amounts are expected to be amended over the next several months. Fitch will review the updated cash flows for each transaction during the process of the loan modification. Once the mortgage note has been amended and a portion of the bonds redeemed, the asset parity ratio will change and Fitch will review each transaction at that time to determine whether each of the bonds, post-restructuring, has an asset parity level commensurate with its rating level. Part of Fitch's surveillance review for single asset multifamily bond issuances with a mortgage guarantee involves an asset parity test to confirm that available assets would exceed bond liabilities in the case of a mortgage default. The asset parity is calculated by dividing the dollar amount of total program pledged assets (which includes the guaranteed mortgage and amounts on deposit in reserves) by the total amount of bonds outstanding. A typical single asset multifamily transaction with a mortgage guarantee maintains an asset parity ratio of no less than 101% throughout the term of the bonds.ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. NEW YORK, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings places the 'A-' rating assigned to four multifamily project bonds supported by Florida Housing Finance Corporation's affordable housing guarantee fund on Rating Watch Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The bond series are being placed on Rating Watch Negative because the developments listed below have been approved to receive the second round of funding under the State Apartment Incentive Loan Funding for Extremely Low-Income (SAIL ELI) program. The new funding will be used to redeem a portion of the bonds. The bond redemptions are scheduled for dates between Aug. 1 and Dec. 1, 2012 and, therefore, the loan and bond amounts are expected to be amended over the next several months. Fitch will review the updated cash flows for each transaction during the process of the loan modification. Once the mortgage note has been amended and a portion of the bonds redeemed, the asset parity ratio will change and Fitch will review each transaction at that time to determine whether each of the bonds, post-restructuring, has an asset parity level commensurate with its rating level. Part of Fitch's surveillance review for single asset multifamily bond issuances with a mortgage guarantee involves an asset parity test to confirm that available assets would exceed bond liabilities in the case of a mortgage default. The asset parity is calculated by dividing the dollar amount of total program pledged assets (which includes the guaranteed mortgage and amounts on deposit in reserves) by the total amount of bonds outstanding. A typical single asset multifamily transaction with a mortgage guarantee maintains an asset parity ratio of no less than 101% throughout the term of the bonds. 