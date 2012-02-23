Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco-based Banque Marocaine
pour le Commerce et l'Industrie's (BMCI) National Long-term rating at
'AAA(mar)' with Stable Outlook, Short-term rating at 'F1+(mar)' and Support
Rating at '2' . Fitch has also affirmed BMCE Bank's Support Rating at
'3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
BMCI's National and Support Ratings are based on support from its main (66.7%)
shareholder, BNP Paribas (BNPP; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'). Given BNPP's strong capacity
and history of support to group entities, Fitch believes that there is high
probability of support to BMCI from BNPP if required. Nevertheless BMCI's
Support Rating is constrained by Morocco's Country Ceiling of 'BBB'.
BMCI is well integrated into the group. BNPP controls BMCI's supervisory board,
is broadly present in the bank's senior management, and tightly oversees its
risks. In Fitch's view BNPP remains committed to developing retail banking in
North Africa and BMCI fits into BNPP's strategy.
The bank's profitability has been historically satisfactory reflecting the
resilient Moroccan economic environment, the bank's prudent strategy and tight
control of operating costs. Asset quality indicators remained adequate at
end-H111 and compared favourably to other major Moroccan banks, despite the
integration of BNPP's consumer business in Morocco (Cetelem Maroc) into BMCI's
consumer arm (BMCI Credit Conso), which resulted in a moderate increase in
impaired loans. BMCI's material concentration by obligor (the top 20 on- and
off-balance sheet obligors net of BNPP guarantees accounted for 1.5x BMCI's
Fitch core capital at end-H111) could result in a rapid asset quality
deterioration in case of an economic downturn.
Although supported by a large client deposit base (72% of funding at end-H111),
BMCI's funding structure is increasingly reliant on markets through certificate
of deposit issuance. However, BMCI's liquidity risk is mitigated by the holding
of a portfolio of securities eligible for repos with the local central bank
(MAD4.1bn at end-H111) and by BNPP's standby credit line.
BMCI's Fitch Core Capital ratio (12.14% at end-H111) is reasonable, but
undermined by BMCI's loan book concentration.
BMCE Bank's Support Rating of '3' reflects Fitch's view that the Moroccan
authorities would provide support to BMCE Bank if needed, given its strong
franchise in the country. Nevertheless the probability of support is moderate
considering Morocco's sovereign financial strength ('BBB-'/Stable).
BMCE is the third-largest bank by total assets in Morocco. It is largely owned
by FinanceCom, a local private company (37.6% stake at end-H111), and France's
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which holds a
24.6% stake. Fitch does not have visibility of FinancCom's business and
financial standing to assess its ability and willingness to support BMCE. BFCM
has a high ability to support BMCE. However, Fitch views its willingness to
support BMCE as modest at this stage.
The ratings actions are as follows:
BMCI
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA (mar) '; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+ (mar)';
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
BMCE
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
BMCI's ratings were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
BMCE Bank's ratings were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a
service to investors.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, and 'Country
Ceilings' dated 15 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
